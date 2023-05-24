USANA Executive Director honored at Utah event

News provided by

USANA

24 May, 2023, 09:37 ET

Rachel Brewer named to Utah Business' 30 Women to Watch

SALT LAKE CITY,  May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA is proud to announce Executive Director of Research and Development Rachel Brewer, Ph.D., as one of Utah Business magazine's 30 Women to Watch. The award recognizes the state's movers and shakers who are starting, managing, growing, or otherwise furthering the work of their companies—enhancing Utah's future with a strong female impact.

Continue Reading
Rachel Brewer
Rachel Brewer

"I am honored to receive this recognition alongside so many exceptional Utah business leaders," Dr. Brewer said. "This award inspires me to continue working on my own professional goals as well as fostering development for other women in my field. My thanks to USANA for providing a platform to excel as a leader and a scientist focused on nutritional product research and innovation."

To learn more about USANA, please visit USANA.com.

With a strong research background and experience in multiple scientific disciplines, Dr. Brewer seeks to integrate basic and translational research into innovative ideas. She oversees an exceptional R&D team at USANA, where she works to develop health, nutrition, and microbiome-related products. And while her research experience spans molecular, genetic, nutrition, in vivo, and in vitro experiments, Dr. Brewer is an important contributor at USANA outside the laboratory as well.

"Dr. Brewer is a stellar biomedical scientist, but she is also looked to as a true corporate leader," said Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA chief scientific officer. "She didn't stop at earning her Ph.D.; she also recently earned her MBA, focusing on technology commercialization. I feel fortunate to have Dr. Brewer's talents, drive, and knowledge making an impact in our community, and I look forward to seeing what she accomplishes next."

Dr. Brewer pays it forward in her workplace by serving in her company's mentorship program and as a member of the Women in Leadership Committee at USANA. She also frequently presents on behalf of USANA, bringing highly technical topics and products to life for lay audiences.

About USANA
USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

USANA
International Headquarters
www.USANA.com 

Media Contact: Amy Haran
Executive Vice President of Communications
(801) 954-7641
media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA

Also from this source

USANA Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Kevin Guest Shares 5 Secrets for National Recommitment Month of May

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.