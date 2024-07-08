USANA Executives Make First Visit to New India Market

CEO Jim Brown visits the country to meet the local team, leaders, and share long-term vision for the market

NEW DELHI, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaching one million active customers is the first step towards USANA Health Sciences, Inc.'s mission of building the healthiest family on earth—making international expansion a critical initiative.

In late 2023, USANA opened its business to the India market, and for the first time since that opening, USANA's President and CEO Jim Brown will be visiting the country. Mr. Brown will be accompanied by USANA's Chief Sales Officer David Mulham and Vice President of Market Expansion & Ethics Dan Whitney.

USANA's President and CEO Jim Brown

The group will tour the company's office in Gurgaon and meet with the local team that boasts more than 100 years of combined industry expertise. The visiting executives will then present USANA's vision and long-term commitment to the India market in front of the strong, emerging, and progressive members of the USANA India family.

"I am very much looking forward to my first visit to our India market and to meeting our amazing USANA India members," said Jim Brown. "We spent many years preparing to open this strategically important market, and we believe USANA is well-aligned with India's emphasis on family, wellness, and entrepreneurialism.

"Growing USANA in one of the strongest economies in the world is a vital part of our vision of creating the healthiest family on earth," Jim continued. "I am confident that in a few short years, USANA India will show sustained growth and help us reach our goals."

USANA India is led by Regional Vice President and Managing Director Puneet Madan. With over 25 years of expertise in direct selling, Puneet joined USANA having held several leadership roles with major industry players, including Amway, Mary Kay Global, Oriflame Cosmetics, and Modere. Since Puneet joined USANA a year and a half ago, he has been steering its growth and success leading a team of more than 20 employees.

Puneet expressed his excitement, saying, "I am ecstatic that Jim, David, and Dan will be coming to visit our wonderful country and get to meet our ever-progressive, happy, and committed USANA family.

"We offer exceptional, science-based products that are manufactured in India, together with an incredible business opportunity. When you combine that with the company's commitment to its values, and a stellar global reputation, you can see why I am so honoured and privileged to be able to introduce USANA to Indian families.

"USANA is here to stay in India for the long haul, and I hope as many people as possible will take advantage of the great products we have to offer."

USANA's significant investment into the Indian market includes products made and designed specifically for the Indian consumer along with manufacturing the products through local facilities. USANA initially launched nine science-based products in the market: CoreSentials, BiOmega, Proflavanol C200, Visionex, MagneCal D, Procosa, CoQuinone 100, Hepasil DTX, and Nutrimeal Active* with new product and product line launches coming soon.

USANA serves Indian families with a committed, professional team and a lovely studio office in Gurgaon they call ASHIANA.

*These products are specially formulated for the India market and may not be available in all USANA markets.

