USANA Expands Its Nutritionals Line With Powerful New Products and Enhanced Formulas

"At USANA, we're driven by a passion for pushing the boundaries of nutritional science," said Brent Neidig, USANA's Chief Commercial Officer. "This launch isn't just about new options; it's about providing our Brand Partners and customers with meaningful improvements and trusted solutions to support their health and vitality every single day. USANA persistently advances the field of nutritional science to offer customers cutting-edge and highly effective products. These products usher in a new era for USANA and will give our Brand Partners access to products they can't find anywhere else."

New and Upgraded Products

CellSentials

USANA's foundational supplement has been taken to the next level. CellSentials now contains pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ) in its InCelligence Complex, a sophisticated ingredient that is known to support mitochondrial biogenesis, the process through which cells produce new mitochondria. With this enhancement, CellSentials continues to provide complete cellular support while also supporting healthy brain and cognitive function.*

Core Aminos

Core Aminos is a comprehensive essential amino acid formula with a clinically researched amount of HMB (beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate), designed to aid in muscle retention, strength, and vitality. This refreshing lemonade-flavored drink mix helps to maintain muscular health, promote recovery, and encourage healthy aging, making it an excellent option for athletes, older adults, and anyone concerned with strength and resilience.*

Circulate+

Circulate+ is a refreshing way to promote heart and circulatory health. This orange-flavored drink powder uses the power of red spinach extract, vitamin C, grape seed extract, and L-Arginine to aid in nitric oxide production in the body. The end result is a simple daily supplement that helps to maintain healthy blood flow and supports overall cardiovascular function.*

Proflavanol

USANA's high-quality antioxidant supplement has now been supercharged. Proflavanol has been upgraded with a diverse range of flavonoids, including hesperidin, quercetin, green tea extract, and bilberry extract. This enhanced combination provides broad antioxidant support, which helps to promote wellness in areas such as heart health, immune support, skin vitality, and healthy aging.*

Marine Collagen Peptides

This ready-to-drink collagen supplement combines beauty and convenience. Each cranberry-flavored serving contains 4.8 grams of high-quality marine collagen to help maintain skin's natural radiance and joint health. Marine Collagen Peptides are simple, portable, and effective, and they fit effortlessly into daily routines for anyone who wants to look and feel their best.*

BiOmega (Available Q4 2025)

USANA's soon-to-be-updated reliable omega-3 supplement will contain fish oil in triglyceride form to improve bioavailability and utilization. BiOmega, with its concentrated EPA and DHA, remains a clean and effective source of omega-3s for daily wellness.*

