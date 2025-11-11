Proven Power for Strong Bone Support--USANA's MagneCal D Earns ConsumerLab.com Seal of Approval

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA (NYSE: USNA), the global leader in cellular nutrition, is thrilled to announce that its fan-favorite MagneCal D supplement has officially earned the coveted ConsumerLab.com Seal of Approval—a gold-standard recognition for purity, potency, and scientific excellence.*

USANA's MagneCal D supplement is ConsumerLab.com approved

With millions of Americans looking for ways to maintain their bone density, getting enough calcium, magnesium, and vitamin D isn't just a good idea—it's essential. That's where MagneCal D comes in, combining powerful nutrients to help maintain strong bones, keep your muscles moving, and your confidence unshakable.*

"This accomplishment reflects more than quality manufacturing—it reflects our purpose," said Brent Neidig, USANA's Chief Commercial Officer. "This seal represents our ongoing promise to deliver products that combine integrity, innovation, and uncompromising quality. We are proud to empower people to take charge of their well-being one trusted supplement at a time."*

To earn the Seal of Approval, USANA's MagneCal D supplement was subjected to comprehensive testing for potency, purity, and label accuracy. The product was required to deliver 100% of the claimed amounts of magnesium, calcium, vitamin D, and boron and demonstrate proper disintegration and bioavailability—benchmarks that align with USANA's own uncompromising internal standards.

What's Inside the Magic?

USANA's perfectly-balanced MagneCal D is your daily dose of bone and body support in a tablet. No matter what stage of life you're in, maintaining bone density is essential for physical development, and this powerhouse supplement can help provide some amazing benefits. Inside USANA's MagneCal D supplement, you can find*:

Calcium – Most known for its contribution in supporting bone formation and density, this essential mineral also supports cardiovascular health by aiding in the maintenance of healthy blood pressure that is already in the normal range.*

– Most known for its contribution in supporting bone formation and density, this essential mineral also supports cardiovascular health by aiding in the maintenance of healthy blood pressure that is already in the normal range.* Magnesium – Assists calcium utilization while supporting healthy neuronal function¾the sending and receiving of chemical and electrical signals via neurotransmitters which is vital for supporting healthy muscle response, brain activity, and mood.*

– Assists calcium utilization while supporting healthy neuronal function¾the sending and receiving of chemical and electrical signals via neurotransmitters which is vital for supporting healthy muscle response, brain activity, and mood.* Vitamin D – Helps your body use calcium most effectively, plus brings added benefits for optimizing cellular function and whole-body health.*

The approval from ConsumerLab.com is yet another validation of USANA's science-backed innovation and quality. USANA continues to set new benchmarks for nutritional excellence by investing in cutting-edge research, state-of-the-art manufacturing, and gold-standard testing protocols—ensuring that every product not only meets expectations but sets a new bar for excellence.

Experience the power of premium nutrition. Visit USANA.com to learn more about how USANA's award-winning products bring science and wellness together.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) has been providing premium-quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its award-winning supplements manufactured in its FDA-registered facility to its cutting-edge Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to empowering people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

Discover the future of nutrition at USANA.com or explore the science at AskTheScientists.com .

Media Contact:

(801) 954-7645

media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA