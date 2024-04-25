USANA Honored with Local Healthy Worksite Award

SALT LAKE CITY, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a leader in global nutrition, was recently honored with the Platinum Healthy Worksite award from Utah Worksite Wellness Council (UWWC).

"This award reflects USANA's amazing employees who support holistic wellness, along with a very supportive leadership team dedicated to creating The Healthiest Family on Earth," said Mike Bodily, USANA's benefits and wellness supervisor. "Working for a company that puts employee health and wellness at the forefront of the business is something that keeps so many employees at USANA for such a long time."

The Healthy Worksite Awards Program recognizes Utah employers for exemplary worksite wellness and their commitment to improving employee health and well-being.

With exceptional employment opportunities, workplace initiatives, and strategic partnerships, USANA makes a difference in Utah and throughout the world. It strives to offer its more than 800 Utah employees an unbeatable workplace. Impressive benefits include onsite workout facilities with an indoor basketball court, free bootcamp, yoga, and other onsite fitness classes, an annual profit-sharing program, free company products, excellent health and life insurance packages, regular health fairs, voluntary fitness contests, and so much more.

In 2020, USANA opened USANACare—an onsite health clinic offering mental, physical, and emotional health services. It gives all USANA employees, spouses, and children ages two and older convenient access to sick visits for acute care, preventive care such as health coaching and comprehensive health reviews, and behavioral health support.

This award is a reflection of USANA's culture—one that genuinely cares about each employee and wants to see them succeed. 

About USANA
USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

