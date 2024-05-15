USANA HR Executive Awarded for Excellence in his Field

Mike Sessions honored by Utah Business Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in its industry, it's vital for a company like USANA to maintain a strong human resources department to ensure employees feel safe and taken care of. USANA would like to congratulate its vice president of HR, Mike Sessions on his recent HR Achievement Award from Utah Business Magazine, recognizing the work he has done within USANA's HR team and for making USANA a great place to work. This is the second consecutive year that a USANA HR professional has won an HR Achievement Award.

To learn more about USANA, please visit USANA.com

USANA HR Executive Mike Sessions Awarded for Excellence in his Field. Photo credit: MANICPROJECT

This elite award honors human resource experts in Utah who are changing the way Utah companies hire, develop, nurture, and retain the state's best talent. HR professionals from throughout the state were recognized for going above and beyond to make their companies a great place to work.

"Mike has done such amazing things for the employees here at USANA and he is so deserving of this award," said Paul Jones, USANA's chief people officer. "Thanks to his leadership, we have been able to provide employees with an improved benefits package and wellness program, along with the installation of USANA's on-site medical and mental health clinic, USANACare. I am grateful for all he's done for this company and we are extremely fortunate to have him on our side."

Mike began his career at USANA in 2004 as an HR assistant and has spent the past 20 years working on and improving USANA's compensation and benefits plan. He was promoted to his current position of vice president of HR in August 2021.

"I am beyond thrilled to receive this award and owe it all to the great people around me at USANA," said Mike. "USANA has been a part of my life for the past 20 years and has done so much for me and my family. It's only fitting that I am able to give back to the company by giving employees the best benefits and workplace possible."

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing the highest-quality nutritional products to consumers worldwide. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

USANA

International Headquarters

http://www.USANA.com/

Media Contact:

(801) 954-7645

media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA