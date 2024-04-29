USANA Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Highlighting USANA's ongoing commitment to people, planet, and products

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in health and wellness, USANA is dedicated to doing its part in creating a better, healthier world. And with a commitment to positive business practices, USANA recently released its fourth annual sustainability report. This review of USANA's 2023 sustainability efforts and progress includes organizational priorities based on a comprehensive stakeholder assessment.

To view the full 2023 sustainability report, please click here.

"As we present our fourth annual sustainability report, I am pleased with the significant strides we've made in our primary focus areas since 2020," said Jim Brown, USANA president and CEO. "Our dedication to sustainability plays a vital role in our mission to create the healthiest family on earth."

The 2023 report highlights the company's recent sustainability achievements, including:

84% engagement in global employee surveys

49% of people in leadership positions are women

53% of the company's energy use at its Salt Lake campus came from solar arrays and the purchase of renewable energy certificates 1

65% of operational waste diverted away from landfills

Saved the equivalent of 800,000 supplement bottles worth of plastic annually after moving to smaller bottles for 10 products

More than 30 million meals provided through the USANA Foundation

100% of employees received current Good Manufacturing Practices training

Incorporated How2Recycle smart labeling system on our Nutritionals packaging in qualified markets

Invested $11.4 million in research and development

In 2020, USANA began a formal stakeholder assessment to gather insight on its sustainability performance, priorities, areas in which USANA could make the greatest impact, and how the company could enhance its sustainability transparency and reporting. This assessment allowed USANA to identify the most significant sustainability issues facing the company.

"Everything we do at USANA revolves around people," said Paul Jones, USANA's chief people officer. "From our employees, to those in our global community, to our distributors and customers, it's the people that make USANA what it is today. I am proud of the work we've done engaging with and developing our employees, the impact we've had globally through our USANA Foundation and USANA Kids Eat, and for the amazing products and opportunity we provide to our distributors and customers."

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

1Excluding natural gas

Media Contact: Amy Haran

Executive Vice President of Communications

(801) 954-7641

media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA