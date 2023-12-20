USANA Kids Eat Spreads Holiday Cheer with Meals for Utah Students and Families

News provided by

USANA

20 Dec, 2023, 07:07 ET

More than 4,300 bags of food distributed to local schools

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a time of joy, but it can also be stressful for children who rely on in-school meals as their main food source. With schools going on holiday break, USANA Kids Eat has led a food pack to help keep families fed through the end of the year.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/USANA)
(PRNewsfoto/USANA)

Volunteers packed a total of 4,328 bags—which means 173,120 meals were delivered to 46 schools from Ogden to Payson, Utah. Each holiday bag contains 40 meals and were packed by USANA employees and executives as well as community and corporate volunteers and delivered to sponsored schools around the state.

For more information on USANA Kids Eat, please visit USANAkidseat.org

"A staggering one in nine kids in Utah and more than 56,000 children along the Wasatch Front are at risk of going hungry," said Michelle Benedict, director of global programs for the USANA Foundation. "And that's where programs like USANA Kids Eat are so vital to help fill the gap. Our year-round food packs help feed children during the school year, but something extra must be done to help these families over the holiday break. We are extremely grateful to our local community volunteers and corporations, along with the USANA family, for stepping up to provide life-changing meals to families who so desperately need them."

"Addressing food insecurity in our local and global community has always been a fundamental commitment for USANA. And USANA Kids Eat has done a great job tackling this immense issue here in Utah," said Brian Paul, president of the USANA Foundation. "I am extremely proud of the impact we have made here and around the world."

About USANA Kids Eat
Established in 2019, the USANA® Foundation, seeing a local need, acquired KidsEat!Utah to form USANA® Kids Eat. Providing backpacks filled with food for at-risk youth to schools and organizations in the Wasatch Front, the Foundation was able to provide the best global reach, with a strong local impact.

About USANA
USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest-quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

Media Contact: Amy Haran
Executive Vice President of Communications
(801) 954-7641
media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA

