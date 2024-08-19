USANA Launches New, Innovative Skincare and Protein Products

Resurfacing Serum and Whey Protein Isolate up the game for USANA

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has recently added two new products to its line of high-quality, science-based products. Celavive Resurfacing Serum blends powerful, clinically proven ingredients formulated to visibly transform the look of your skin. Whey Protein Isolate is the ultimate protein supplement to fuel your body and support your personal health goals.*

For more information about USANA and its Resurfacing Serum and Whey Protein Isolate, visit here.

"I couldn't be more excited about the launch of these innovative new products," said Brent Neidig, USANA's chief commercial officer. "We really took things to the next level by giving customers a truly high-end, luxurious Resurfacing Serum. We also listened to our customers' feedback for a clean, effective, high-protein powder and absolutely delivered with Whey Protein Isolate."

Resurfacing Serum combines alpha and beta hydroxy acids, niacinamide, peptides, and bakuchiol—a naturally derived retinol alternative. Together, these active ingredients target the texture, clarity, brightness, and firmness of your skin—all while giving your skin an instant glow and immediate softness.

Whey Protein Isolate delivers 25 grams of premium, grass-fed, lightly flavored whey protein isolate per serving. Its easily digestible formula supports your body's ability to build lean muscle mass and prevent unwanted muscle loss in the future. It is formulated for athletes, aging individuals, and anyone looking to add more protein in their diet for optimal health. Both keto and paleo friendly, it delivers a full complement of amino acids including five grams of BCAAs, zero sugars, only one carb, no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or colors, and is gluten- and GM-free.

"I am so proud of our R&D and product teams' work on these two amazing products," said Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief science officer. "We've taken a skincare serum and a protein powder and turned them into so much more. From the advanced AHAs and BHAs in Resurfacing Serum to the clean whey protein from grass-fed cows in Whey Protein Isolate, I believe we've given our customers something they've never seen before from USANA."

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About USANA
USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers with quality nutritional and lifestyle products. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

