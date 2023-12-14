USANA Named a Best Company to Work For in Utah

Awarded by Utah Business Magazine for the Ninth Time

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a leader in the health and wellness industry, was recently named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business magazine. This marks the ninth time USANA has won this prestigious award.

The Best Company to Work For award recognizes Utah organizations deemed a "best place to work" by their employees. It's based on an anonymous employee survey designed to rank the company on several factors including flexibility, pay equity, vacation time, management, and more.

"This recognition is a remarkable achievement for USANA and our employees," said Jim Brown, USANA president and CEO. "I believe in each and every member of our team, and this just proves their relentless hard work and determination every day."

Through exceptional employment opportunities, workplace initiatives, and strategic partnerships, USANA is making a difference in Utah and throughout the world. The company seeks to offer its more than 850 Utah employees an unbeatable workplace.

"Being named a best company to work for truly reflects our company culture and our commitment to deliver excellence," said Paul Jones, USANA's chief people officer. "Here at USANA we genuinely care about our employees and want to see them succeed."  

About USANA
USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest-quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

