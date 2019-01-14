USANA Named Top Rated Direct Selling Brand for Sixth Time

SALT LAKE CITY, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Successful companies are renowned for elite products and a unique customer experience, and USANA is a leader in both. In recognition, USANA has been named the 2019 Top Rated Direct Selling Brand in ConsumerLab.com's Survey of Vitamin and Supplement Users for the sixth time. This award is based on customer satisfaction, with consumers more highly satisfied with USANA than with other direct selling brands. For details about ConsumerLab.com's customer survey, visit www.consumerlab.com/survey2019.

USANA's 2019 ConsumerLab.com Best Direct Selling Brand Award

Discover for yourself why USANA ranks as the top choice for consumers. Go to USANA.com to shop for a wide variety of high-quality nutritionals and personal care products.

"Consumer feedback is integral to the growth and relevancy of a company, so receiving this customer-based award is a huge win for USANA," says Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications and marketing officer. "Our investment to continually create cutting-edge products, along with our recent enhancements to customer experience, has paid huge dividends for us and for the customer. 2019 will be another outstanding year for USANA and the future is looking very bright."

ConsumerLab.com is an independent, third-party supplement testing company that provides consumers with product results, reviews, and ratings, along with vitamin, supplement, herb, and nutrition product comparisons. It surveys its readers annually regarding their use, choice and satisfaction with supplements.

"This top rating demonstrates a high satisfaction among USANA supplement users," said ConsumerLab.com president, Dr. Tod Cooperman.

Along with the "best brand" title, several USANA® supplements have been recently certified by ConsumerLab.com, including BiOmega™, USANA® Probiotic, Procosa®, USANA® Vitamin D, CoQuinone® 30, USANA® MagneCal D™, Visionex®, Pure Rest™ and Body Rox™.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative new skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.

