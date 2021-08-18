USANA Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA is proud to release its first annual sustainability report, which provides a high-level view of how the company prioritizes and manages its corporate sustainability efforts, including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities and other issues important to its business and stakeholders. The report describes USANA's progress for the 2020 fiscal year and reflects sustainability issues that have been deemed important through a comprehensive materiality assessment that was completed by the company.

To view the full 2020 sustainability report, please click here.

"Our vision to create the healthiest family on earth is one we are fully invested in, and I think this detailed report is a great example of that investment," said Kevin Guest, USANA's chairman of the board and CEO. "USANA's core values—health, excellence, integrity, and community—influence every decision we make and are the values that drive our sustainability program. I would like to thank our stakeholders for their ongoing support of the company, and our Board of Directors and the entire USANA family for their dedication and commitment to helping us execute and achieve our vision."

In 2020, USANA began a formal materiality assessment to gather insight on its ESG performance, priorities, areas where USANA could make the greatest impact, and how the company could enhance its sustainability disclosure and reporting. The assessment identified several high-priority sustainability efforts for the company, including: product quality and safety; responsible sourcing; diversity, equity, and inclusion; talent development and management; employee health, safety, and wellbeing; sustainable packaging; waste management; and greenhouse gas management.

USANA's 2020 report also contained several important statistics about the company's recent achievements in ESG. Some notable stats include:

USANA reused and recycled more than 50% of waste in its operations, with 202.7 tons of cardboard, plastic, and paper recycled

USANA saves an average of 2.67M gallons of water per year through several water-saving initiatives

90% of USANA employees believe their supervisor, or someone at work, cares about them as a person

$2M+ provided in reimbursement to employees through USANA's Tuition Reimbursement Program

While most companies struggled with employee retention during the COVID pandemic, USANA only had a total turnover rate of 10.6% in 2020–a number that is considered ideal in even the best of times

100% of USANA employees are trained on its Code of Ethics and cybersecurity policies

"Our 2020 sustainability report is a great resource for the USANA family—I highly recommend everyone read through it to see where the company currently stands with its ESG efforts and the important initiatives that are to come in the future," said Paul Jones, USANA chief people officer. "USANA has spent the last three decades investing in our people and the planet, but we know we have more work to do. This is a journey USANA is fully committed to."

