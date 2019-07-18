USANA signs Official Supplement Supplier license with the Korean Basketball League

SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

USANA to provide nutritional support to help develop the Korean Basketball League (KBL)

Players to receive USANA products designed to promote well balanced diets and fitness benefits

USANA Brand Day event to be held to celebrate the signing

(PRNewsfoto/USANA)

USANA Korea, a global cellular nutrition company, is proud to announce that it will now be the Official Supplement Supplier for the KBL, the Korean Basketball League.

As part of this deal, USANA will provide players with a selection of various nutritional supplements, such as the HealthPak™, Nutrimeal™, and MySmart™ Protein Plus. These products are designed to help players maintain well-balanced diets and intake a wide range of various vitamins and minerals, as well as essential carbohydrates, proteins and fats. USANA plans to also supply various upcoming basketball events with their products, from the 2019/20 All-Star Game to the KBL Media Day.*

USANA products will be available to the general public at 10 different stadiums across the country starting in October, while the Seoul stadium is planning to celebrate the official partnership by holding a USANA brand day event in the winter.

USANA Korea general manager Gary Hong stated, "USANA is working hard to use our experience and accumulated technologies in the health functional foods and nutrition industry to develop and produce world-class products to help people realize their health and fitness goals. We hope the new partnership can contribute to the development of the Korean Basketball League, and we hope to take this opportunity to showcase our brand and our products to basketball fans in Korea."

USANA Korea is also running the USANA Athletes program which has continued to encourage developments in the Korean sports industry by supporting over 50 local pro athletes including the Hanwha Eagles and the Goyang Youth FC.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative new skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.

Media Contact: Ashley Collins

Vice President of Marketing & PR

(801) 954-7629

media(at)us.usana(dot)com

SOURCE USANA

Related Links

http://www.usana.com

