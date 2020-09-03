USANA's Continued Success Lands Company on Fast 50 List

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global nutritional company USANA was honored at a luncheon this week for its inclusion in Utah Business Magazine's Fast 50 list. 2020 marks the 13th consecutive year USANA has made the list of fastest growing companies in Utah—currently ranking 35th.

Utah Business Magazine selects its Fast 50 recipients based on a combination of revenue growth and total revenue, vetted by Tanner LLC for financial accuracy. USANA's consistent growth over the years, along with its achievement of another billion-dollar year, were the driving force behind its place on the list. USANA's net sales in 2019 totaled $1.061 billion, making it the fourth consecutive year the company has achieved billion-dollar sales.

"Our continuous involvement on the Fast 50 list wouldn't be possible without our exceptional independent sales force, hard-working employees, and innovative health and beauty products," says Jim Brown, USANA's president. "Being included on this list with other amazing Utah companies is an honor and privilege."

The Fast 50 highlights companies in Utah that have demonstrated consistent financial growth or rapid expansion. The list is determined by Utah Business Magazine, Utah's premier business news and information provider.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative new skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.

Media Contact: Ashley Collins

Executive VP of Marketing

(801) 954-7629

media(at)us.usana(dot)com

SOURCE USANA

Related Links

http://www.usana.com

