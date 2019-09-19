USANA's CoQ10 Supplement Earns Seventh Seal of Approval

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, a leader in cellular nutrition, is honored to announce its Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) supplement — CoQuinone® 30 — has earned the seal of approval from third-party tester ConsumerLab.com. This marks the seventh time USANA's CoQ10 supplement has passed ConsumerLab.com's rigorous testing.

"As a company, we strive to provide our consumers with the best supplements designed to pass intense testing," said Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications and marketing officer. "We are proud of the products we manufacture, and our goal from day one is to always provide our customers the highest quality products. Receiving several seals of approval from ConsumerLab.com this year alone shows we are doing just that."

ConsumerLab.com is an independent tester of the quality, purity and label accuracy of health and wellness products. To be awarded a seal of approval, USANA's CoQuinone 30 supplement must contain 100 percent of the claimed amount of CoQ10.

"As you age, your CoQ10 levels decline, but by taking USANA's CoQuinone 30 you can help revitalize your cells to feel youthful again," said Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief scientific officer. "CoQuinone 30 contains an optimal combination of CoQ10 and the powerful antioxidant alpha-lipoic acid, which work together to energize your cells all while supporting strong muscle, nerve and cardiovascular functions."*

Along with CoQuinone 30, several other USANA® supplements have been certified by ConsumerLab.com, including BiOmega™, USANA® Probiotic, Procosa®, USANA® Vitamin D, USANA® Digestive Enzyme, and Visionex®.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.

