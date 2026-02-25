USBL HISTORIC FIRST: Professional Basketball League Invites Fans to Name The League

Phase Two: The Unprecedented Nationwide Vote Begins Today. Fans to pick their favorite name!

In a groundbreaking move never before seen in professional sports, the United States Basketball League (USBL) today announced the Final 8 names in their "Name The League" contest, a nationwide contest giving fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rename an entire professional basketball league.

The Final 8 names are:

94X50

United Basketball League

League of Dreams

American Basketball League

NextUp

Futures League

Hardwood Elite

United Basketball Association

While individual sports franchises have held "Name The Team" contests, this marks the first time in history that fans have influence over naming an entire professional league.

The contest began on February 5th when the league invited fans to suggest names. "We had so many great submissions," said a league spokesperson. "It was very hard to narrow it down to a top 8, but we are pleased with the list we have. We want a name that captures the essence of who we are – community-focused, high-level, entertaining basketball with a focus on the future. The fans did an amazing job of providing us with a wide variety of names – both creative and traditional. The final 8 is geared towards having a mix of both."

Voting in the contest is open to fans across all eight USBL markets – Baltimore Rhythm, Capital Seahawks, Frederick Flying Cows, Jersey Shore Breaks, New York Phoenix, Reading Rebels, San Diego Sharks, and Virginia Valley Vipers – as well as basketball enthusiasts nationwide.

How It Works:

Voting Period: February 25 – March 4, 2026

Where to Vote: www.nametheleague.com

Selection Process: The league will select the winning name after voting concludes on March 4th

Big Reveal: The new league name and logo will be unveiled at the season opener on March 6, 2026

Grand Prize Winner: Two free tickets for life to any league game in any market

The rebranding effort comes as the league seeks to modernize its identity and distance itself from a previous iteration of the USBL that existed in the 1990s. Today's league is committed to two primary goals: providing the highest level of professional basketball in the USA outside of the NBA, and delivering exciting, family-oriented community entertainment.

For more information about the contest, visit www.nametheleague.com or email [email protected] .

About USBL

The USBL is a professional basketball league featuring eight teams across the United States, from Baltimore to San Diego. Committed to delivering premier basketball and exceptional family entertainment, the league launches its season March 6, 2026. For more information, visit www.nametheleague.com.

