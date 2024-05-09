UScellular Adds Cradlepoint to its Private Cellular Network Portfolio

Addition of NetCloud Private Networks expands portfolio of private cellular solutions to support business, industry, and mission-critical applications

CHICAGO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular has added NetCloud Private Networks from Cradlepoint, part of Ericsson, to expand its portfolio of private cellular solutions. The company already offers Ericsson Private 5G and Ericsson's Mission Critical Networks to its customers. By building on these capabilities, UScellular is able to support even more customers across varying areas of business.

Some existing private cellular network ecosystems are pulled together piece by piece from different providers, which requires additional training and agreements. This makes it difficult for enterprise IT teams to have seamless visibility across the entire network. NetCloud Private Networks is an end-to-end private cellular network solution that removes these complexities to simplify building and operating private networks.

"With the addition of NetCloud Private Networks to our portfolio, we can better address business challenges for customers of all sizes to connect business, industry and mission critical applications," said Kim Kerr, senior vice president, enterprise sales and operations for UScellular. "The agility, flexibility and scalability of NetCloud Private Networks helps improve coverage, security, mobility, and reliability for applications where Wi-Fi may not be enough."

NetCloud Private Networks supports enterprises who need more scalable, reliable and secure connectivity than they are getting today with traditional Wi-Fi solutions. There is significant opportunity in warehouses, logistics facilities, outdoor storage yards, manufacturing and retail operations environments to provide more connectivity. This will alleviate manual work, improve safety, and provide increased visibility.

"UScellular is a leader in this space by showing how a public carrier enhances the value of private network solutions," said Manish Tiwari, head of private cellular networks, Cradlepoint and Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Networks. "By adding NetCloud Private Networks to their portfolio of Ericsson private networks solutions, UScellular unlocks new opportunities for organizations to have local network coverage and address their reliability and security challenges. With solutions available to cater to both OT and IT in industrial and business environments, their customers have a choice in adopting the right private network solution for their use-cases with secure, policy-based wireless connectivity at scale."

UScellular provides a range of solutions from public/private hybrid networks, MVNO models, localized data (aka CUPS) and custom VPN approaches. Private 5G offers unparalleled reliability, security and speed, enabling seamless communication and automation. For more information, go to https://business.uscellular.com/products/private-cellular-networks/.

