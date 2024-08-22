UScellular and Tarana Partner to Enhance Home and Business Internet in Missouri

WEST PLAINS, Mo., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As more households choose fixed wireless for broadband internet access, UScellular and Tarana Wireless have teamed up to provide an enhanced internet experience for West Plains residents and businesses. The new technology, Tarana's novel next generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) platform, will increase UScellular's network capacity and bring faster broadband speeds to more people.

Tarana's unique wireless solution was designed to deliver fast internet service speeds, even in challenging geographies that hinder line-of-sight between a cell tower and the end user. This is ideal for the varying topographies of rural West Plains. Three UScellular towers are already equipped with Tarana ngFWA and ready to serve homes and businesses with true high-speed internet service and no data cap, today.

ngFWA offers enhanced consistency and performance, is significantly faster and more reliable than satellite service and outperforms many other legacy technologies in both dense and hard-to-reach areas. This new offering requires only a simple and quick professional installation of a small antenna outside a customers' home or business.

"We know that many West Plains residents have limited internet options, and working with Tarana allows us to affordably and efficiently increase the data capacity on our network to enhance our Home and Business Internet offering for customers," said Mike Irizarry, executive vice president and chief technology officer at UScellular. "We look forward to more people experiencing the benefits and cost savings of having their wireless provider as their internet provider."

Basil Alwan, Tarana's CEO, added, "We are excited to partner with UScellular to better serve West Plains. Not only does ngFWA allow them to optimize their networks and serve more customers — it also brings improved performance to every customer. In West Plains and other rural communities, these advances will make a critical difference."

West Plains residents interested in this offering can call 1- 888-944-9400‍ or visit one of these local retail locations to check their eligibility:

1725 Gibson Ave. in West Plains

412 W. U.S. Highway 60 in Mountain View

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has donated more than $23 million in hotspots and service to help youth connect to reliable internet. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.

About Tarana

Tarana's mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and over $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by more than 200 service providers in 21 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Learn more at www.taranawireless.com.

