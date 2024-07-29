UScellular Awarded Sourcewell Contract for Wireless Voice and Data Services, Equipment and Solutions

Cooperative purchasing contract streamlines procurement process for education, government, and nonprofits

CHICAGO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular has been awarded a national Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract for wireless voice and data services, equipment and solutions.

This Sourcewell cooperative contract offers state and local agencies across the country access to UScellular voice and data services, equipment and solutions such as fleet and asset management, push-to-talk, priority and preemption services, mobile security and IoT.

UScellular makes it easier for State and Local agencies to buy wireless services, equipment and solutions. Post this

"We are honored to have been awarded a contract to offer our wireless solutions portfolio through Sourcewell, allowing our current and future government, education and nonprofit customers to make the buying process easier and use their resources efficiently," said Kim Kerr, senior vice president, enterprise sales and operations for UScellular.

Sourcewell, a self-funded governmental organization established in 1978, facilitates a cooperative purchasing program that harnesses the collective purchasing power of more than 50,000 participating agencies. This partnership allows any public agency access to purchase from UScellular through a ready-to-use, Sourcewell-vetted contract, streamlining the public purchasing process.

For more information, including how an agency can use UScellular's contract, visit https://www.sourcewell-mn.gov/cooperative-purchasing/031924-USC.

About UScellular Business

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and plays a critical role in helping businesses of all sizes navigate the wireless ecosystem, delivering advanced technology, increased network security and reliability. To learn more about UScellular's business solutions, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com/business.

For more information, contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE UScellular