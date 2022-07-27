UScellular Donates $1 Million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

UScellular makes $1 million donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to provide educational opportunities to youth. Tweet this

This year the funding will support 20 clubs nationwide:

Appleton, WI Cedar Rapids, IA Chicago, IL Columbia, MO Des Moines, IA Grants Pass, OR Green Bay, WI Knoxville, TN Madison, WI Manchester, NH Milwaukee, WI Oklahoma City, OK Omaha, NE Pasco, WA Portland, ME Tulsa, OK Waterloo, IA Waterville, ME Wilmington, NC Winterville, NC

The Clubs will receive support with:

Upgrading technology at Club sites with items, like 3-D printers and new laptops

Expanding programming to include activities, like digital citizenship, LEGO robotics and camps

Deepening STEM learning experience with STEM field trips and family STEM nights

"We've heard from parents and students that they think STEM is good for their future careers but 48% of students and 41% of parents don't know enough about the opportunities a STEM education would afford[1]." said Deirdre Drake, UScellular executive vice president and chief people officer. "Boys & Girls Clubs of America provides this critical access so that we can build a future of bright and enthusiastic tech leaders."

"Boys & Girls Clubs of America is proud to continue this work with UScellular, in support of STEM education for kids and teens across the nation," said Jim Clark, president and chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We know that kids and teens thrive when they have access to explore what's possible and we are grateful for UScellular's commitment to help young people achieve a bright future."

Last year, UScellular also donated 2,845 hotspots and services - a value of nearly $2.6 million - to 35 Boys & Girls Clubs as a part of the After School Access Project, a program that provides free mobile hotspots and service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended.

Since 2009, UScellular has donated nearly $21.4 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about the company's corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://newsroom.uscellular.com/community/.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com. Connect with UScellular on social media at facebook.com/uscellular, twitter.com/uscellular, instagram.com/uscellular, YouTube.com/uscellularcorp and linkedin.com/company/uscellular.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook or Twitter.

For more information, contact:

Bridget Frodyma

[email protected]

(331)385-2215

Sara Leutzinger

[email protected]

(404)487-5624

[1]UScellular survey fielded online by Hall & Partners from November 11 – November 29, 2021, among 1,000 parents and 1,000 students (18-25 years old) across a national footprint, with a margin of error of [+/- 3.2%].

