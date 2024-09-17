UScellular Drives Creation of Unique Research-Based STEM Program to Tackle Declining Interest Among Youth

Company wanted to intensively study the "why" behind declining STEM interest between ages 11-15.

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM interest among youth continues to decline as they transition to adolescence, and wireless carrier UScellular wanted to take a deep dive to find out what can be done to reverse this trend. UScellular is raising its commitment to shrinking gaps in STEM education with its nonprofit partner YWCA by launching an updated STEM program guide that is uniquely designed using proprietary research that examines the declining interest in STEM among youth, and girls in particular, living in underserved communities.

UScellular commissioned prominent developmental psychologist and researcher Richard Rende, Ph.D., to conduct a state-of-the-art review of existing STEM programs and research. It confirms that children start developing a strong fascination with STEM subjects through 11 years of age, but that interest starts to wane by age 15. This decline is more pronounced among girls and youth in rural communities who have limited access to advanced STEM curriculum.

"The research showed that many current programs are trying to prepare kids to pursue STEM careers. That's not enough to sustain interest during the transition to adolescence, especially during a critical and even fragile time for kids," noted Dr. Rende. "This drop-off in interest is even more marked among young girls who start to believe they aren't smart enough or that STEM is for boys, and rural students who lack access to local resources, opportunities and role models with similar backgrounds."

After reviewing existing studies and programming, Dr. Rende identified four themes that youth in underserved communities require from STEM programming:

Equitable : bringing STEM programs to rural areas that don't have access to advanced courses or school-based programs. Additionally, countering the notion that STEM isn't for everyone and offering buffers for when kids are confronted with stereotypes or biases.

: bringing STEM programs to rural areas that don't have access to advanced courses or school-based programs. Additionally, countering the notion that STEM isn't for everyone and offering buffers for when kids are confronted with stereotypes or biases. Relatable : exposing girls to women in STEM professions who share similar backgrounds in smaller and rural communities. Having STEM professionals share their experiences growing up so youth don't see them as "superheroes" doing something unattainable.

: exposing girls to women in STEM professions who share similar backgrounds in smaller and rural communities. Having STEM professionals share their experiences growing up so youth don't see them as "superheroes" doing something unattainable. Relevant : programs and field trips that demonstrate how STEM is applied, especially in ways that connect to the local environment or technology kids already use. In addition, incorporate kids' voices to help guide the elements of a program.

: programs and field trips that demonstrate how STEM is applied, especially in ways that connect to the local environment or technology kids already use. In addition, incorporate kids' voices to help guide the elements of a program. Supportive: mentorship, especially when projects become more complicated and require resilience and supportive coaching to help kids know they have the capacity to do succeed in STEM subjects.

UScellular then worked with Dr. Rende and YWCA to design a program guide for YWCA's TechGYRLS program reflecting these themes. Over the summer, the updated program was piloted in Bristol, Tenn., and Green Bay, Wis. This fall, YWCA is rolling out the new afterschool program through its existing TechGYRLS initiative, designed to inspire girls in grades 3-8 to consider future careers in science, math, engineering, and technology.

"UScellular is proud to play a leadership role in addressing the waning interest in STEM among young people and helping to create a program that overcomes the barriers they face," said Lori Dawson, senior director of service engineering at UScellular. "It's important that we have a diverse workforce to guide us into the future, and I look forward to seeing the impact that the new TechGYRLS program will have on getting more girls to join me and pursue futures in STEM education and careers."

"STEM education is a powerful way to spark curiosity and build confidence in young people," said Margaret Mitchell, CEO of YWCA USA. "It's essential that we support girls in exploring all the opportunities available to them. Whether in science, mathematics, athletics, technology, or conservation, we need women leading the way in STEM and shaping a more equitable and sustainable future."

UScellular and YWCA will offer the new research-based program guide online to increase access to STEM education for even more youth next year. In addition, UScellular has made Dr. Rende's research and insights publicly available to teachers and other youth-focused non-profit partners to help inform their approach to designing and implementing future STEM programs. Longer term, the perceptions and attitudes of the TechGYRLS participants will be measured to evaluate if the current decline in STEM interest is being reduced or averted.

Learn more about UScellular's work to close gaps in STEM education and access Dr. Rende's research findings by visiting https://newsroom.uscellular.com/stem.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project , the company has donated more than $23 million in hotspots and services to help youth connect to reliable internet. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com . To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com .

About YWCA

YWCA USA is a powerful network of nearly 200 community-based, grassroots organizations with the collective mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. Through membership in World YWCA , we are also a proud part of a global women's rights movement with the goal of engaging 100 million young women and girls to transform power structures to create justice, gender equality, and a world without violence and war by the year 2035.

YWCAs are on the ground in towns, cities, and counties across the United States, providing the services that women need most, from safety for domestic and sexual violence survivors to affordable housing and childcare. Using our collective action at the local level, YWCA USA lifts women's voices to impact social and policy change at the state and national levels. We believe that this unique combination of services, advocacy, and social change will lead to a world where ALL women, girls, and gender-diverse people, especially those of color, are free from racism and sexism, experience justice and equity, and are empowered to thrive. As a nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) organization, YWCA USA is prohibited from endorsing or opposing candidates for elected office.

