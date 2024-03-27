UScellular Introduces Life in US Mode with Chase Rice

Music Program Highlights Importance of Taking a Timeout From Technology

CHICAGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, UScellular is showcasing a prominent recording artist as part of its annual program celebrating music. Life in US Mode with Chase Rice highlights one of country music's few Diamond-certified songwriters, Chase Rice, and UScellular's focus on unplugging from technology and creating positive human connections. With more than 2.6 million albums sold and over 2.7 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond.

The campaign kicks off March 27 with the Chase Rice VIP Fan Experience Sweepstakes and runs through May 28, 2024. Rice will also make a special appearance at the UScellular Connection Stage at Summerfest in Milwaukee on July 6.

"I love how UScellular is bringing awareness to the need to take a break from technology, which is something I've really seen the benefit of myself these past few years as I've spent more time in nature between shows," said Rice. "That time away helps me to be at my best when I am on stage and allows for an even better connection with the fans we get to meet across the country."

There are a variety of ways for fans to connect with Rice as part of the program, including a dedicated website with exclusive content at uscellular.com/chaserice. The videos and photos follow several stops along his tour, including Quincy, Ill., Des Moines, Iowa and Wilmington, N.C., and show how he takes time to connect with fans and the local community.

UScellular will celebrate Chase's music during an Instagram Live session on April 4 at 12:30 p.m. CT. Fans will have a chance to ask questions and interact with him. Details are available on the UScellular Instagram page.

"It's a great moment to be part of Chase's journey as he plays music for audiences around the country," said Verchele Roberts, vice president of brand management for UScellular. "We're excited to support Chase as an artist and learn how he takes time to disconnect and create healthy digital habits."

UScellular launched its "Built For US" campaign in February 2023 to lead the conversation around developing a healthier relationship with technology.

