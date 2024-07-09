UScellular is the First US Carrier to Offer Customer Engagement Solution Powered by Infobip

Allows businesses and government customers an easy way to create

personalized messaging campaigns

CHICAGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular is introducing a customer engagement solution for its business and government customers powered by the global communications platform Infobip. The solution uses the Infobip CPaaS X (Communications Platform as a Service) platform to allow customers to create personalized, omnichannel messaging campaigns.

Personalized campaigns can be easily created and deployed using a simple visual interface, helping deliver the right message to the right person at the right time. The most frequently used channels include SMS, RCS, MMS, voice, email, mobile push and in-app messages, and WhatsApp. The solution also integrates with popular CRM systems, marketing automation tools, and other third-party software, enabling businesses to streamline their workflows and operations.

"This solution will help our business and government customers affordably upgrade their messaging capabilities, better target the message to their audience, and generate a higher open and conversion rate," said Kim Kerr, senior vice president, enterprise sales and operations for UScellular.

The benefits of the customer engagement solution span across several key industrial segments, including:

Healthcare : helps with patient engagement, remote patient monitoring, and claims processing

: helps with patient engagement, remote patient monitoring, and claims processing Utilities : provides outage alerts, meter reading, and payment reminders

: provides outage alerts, meter reading, and payment reminders Government : supports citizen engagement, social services, and tax collection

: supports citizen engagement, social services, and tax collection Retail: tracks marketing engagement, mobile shopping, and shipping notifications

"Our automated CPaaS X onboarding and number provisioning allows UScellular customers to get operational and send messages faster than they thought possible," said Marcelo Frizzo, Vice President of Telecom Strategy and Partnerships at Infobip.

In 2023, Infobip was recognized as a leader in the CPaaS market by analyst firm Gartner for its overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. Developed with and for the platforms, Infobip's CPaaS X is an evolution of the standard CPaaS model that simplifies sending cross-channel communications while using Infobip's delivery infrastructure. It provides industry-leading integration, automation, security, and scalability.

For more information on this solution, go to https://business.uscellular.com/products/productivity-and-collaboration/customer-engagement/.

About UScellular Business

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and plays a critical role in helping businesses of all sizes navigate the wireless ecosystem, delivering advanced technology, increased network security and reliability. To learn more about UScellular's business solutions, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com/business.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices worldwide. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over 7 billion mobile devices and 'things' on six continents connected directly to over 700 telecom networks. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

