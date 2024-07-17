UScellular Joins MxD to Drive U.S. Manufacturing Innovation with 5G Private Cellular Networking

CHICAGO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular joins MxD as a member to lead the organization's focus on introducing private networking technologies to U.S. manufacturing. MxD's 22,000-square-foot, future factory floor in downtown Chicago features some of the most advanced manufacturing equipment and software available. UScellular's private 5G network solution is designed to accelerate the digital manufacturing initiatives showcased at MxD.

UScellular is a leader in public cellular networks having deployed 4G and 5G networks across states like Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska, where US manufacturing leadership exists. UScellular's vision of hybridization of public cellular networks with private networks enhances and strengthens the value of stand-alone private cellular networks, and strengthens U.S. manufacturing competitiveness through technology innovation, workforce development, and cybersecurity preparedness.

"MxD is thrilled to partner with UScellular to bring public and private wireless cellular leadership to MxD," said Berardino Baratta, CEO of MxD. "Together, we're ushering in a new era of Industry 4.0 communication technologies enhancing existing Wi-Fi systems with private cellular technologies. The Chicago-based wireless carrier brings more than 40 years of expertise in the wireless industry with a strong background in helping organizations establish solutions for digital manufacturing demands. The relationship between UScellular and MxD will incorporate support for projected funding by the U.S. Department of Defense that have commercial use applications."

"Our leadership in private cellular networks complements MxD's mission to equip U.S. factories with technology innovation, cybersecurity preparedness and workforce development," said Kim Kerr, senior vice president, enterprise sales and operations for UScellular.

About UScellular Business

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and plays a critical role in helping businesses of all sizes navigate the wireless ecosystem, delivering advanced technology, increased network security and reliability. To learn more about UScellular's business solutions, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com/business.

About MxD

MxD (Manufacturing x Digital) advances economic prosperity and national security by strengthening U.S. manufacturing competitiveness through technology innovation, workforce development, and cybersecurity preparedness. In partnership with the Department of Defense, we convene an ecosystem to solve critical manufacturing challenges by accelerating digital adoption, empowering a skilled workforce, and modernizing supply chains. MxD is also the National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing as designated by DoD. Visit mxdusa.org to learn more.

