UScellular Launches Flexible Solutions for Remote Workforces

"There has been a huge change in the world that creates a major opportunity for businesses," said Kimberly Green-Kerr, senior vice president of enterprise sales and operations at UScellular. "Employee expectations have changed after working from home became a more normal work solution. They now expect to have the flexibility and ability to work remotely. They are increasingly choosing companies that offer remote work options and the tools to do it successfully."

The UScellular Remote Workforce Solution consists of three flexible components:

Remote Workforce Internet

Flexible packages range from a reliable, mobile option for small businesses to custom, highly secure solutions for enterprise-sized businesses with 5G and 4G access complete with enhanced security, content filtering and cloud management.

Collaboration Tools

Microsoft Teams gives you everything you need in one resource: video conferences, calls, chat and integration with familiar Office apps.

Unlimited Phone Plans

Unlimited plans with 5G and 4G LTE, including unlimited hotspot.

The Remote Workforce Solution is ideal for small, medium and enterprise-sized companies with higher risk exposure for remote employees who may have unsecured connections.

To help organizations deploy Microsoft Teams and realize the full potential of their Teams investment, UScellular is joining forces with OneNeck® IT Solutions, an experienced Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), to offer a complete Remote Workforce Collaboration solution that brings together chat, meetings and calling, all in one place. Additionally, OneNeck offers Teams Foundation services that help clients fully utilize Teams in their environment with design and implementation services based on best practices and hands-on consulting that drives adoption so users can collaborate anytime, anyplace and on any device.

For more information on the UScellular Remote Workforce Solution, visit https://business.uscellular.com/solutions/remote-workforce/

About UScellular Business

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and plays a critical role in helping businesses of all sizes navigate the wireless ecosystem, delivering advanced technology, increased network security and reliability. To learn more about UScellular's business solutions, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com/business.

About OneNeck IT Solutions

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., employs nearly 450 people throughout the U.S. The company offers multi-cloud solutions, combined with managed services, professional IT services, hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals deliver secure, modern platforms and applications for organizations embracing data-driven transformation and secure end-to-end solutions. Visit oneneck.com.

