UScellular Launches "Life in US Mode" NIL Program to Amplify Voices of Female Athletes

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular is expanding its "Life in US Mode" content series to amplify the voices of six female collegiate athletes and promote healthy digital habits. The Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) program aims to spark meaningful discussions and drive awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between online and real-life connections, especially among female athletes.

The increased attention on women's sports has had an overwhelmingly positive impact, inspiring more young women to envision a future in sports. At the same time, it has also brought additional scrutiny and occasional negativity to the athletes themselves. According to a report conducted by Loughborough University, up to 1/3 of social posts aimed at athletes are negative, and female athletes are disproportionately affected.*

The "Life in US Mode" content series will explore a very topical and inspiring group of female college athletes to share their stories on how they connect with fans online and in real life, block out negativity and stay present in their daily lives. They may also participate in UScellular events during the year to engage with fans. These athletes include:

"Mental health plays a huge role in the lives of student-athletes. With so many factors out of our control in today's digital world, practicing healthy habits and sharing our personal stories can make a huge impact," shared Stuelke. "UScellular's 'Life in US Mode' offers a platform for female student-athletes like me to drive this mission forward, encouraging current and future athletes to set a positive example."

The series kicks off with an Instagram post from Robinson talking about the importance of connecting with her teammates off the court.

"Through the highs and lows of being a student athlete, I can lean on the connections I've made with my teammates to help support me on and off the court," said Robinson. "I'm really excited to be working with UScellular to help share my story to inspire young female athletes to do the same: to be confident, to cut out the noise, and to achieve their dreams, no matter what."

UScellular has been a longtime proponent of creating healthier digital habits and launched its "Built For US" platform with "US Mode" in Spring of 2023. This is the third year it has supported collegiate athletes through Name, Image and Likeness opportunities, and this year's program expands on the "Life in US Mode" series that also includes stories from musicians Chase Rice and Alanis Morissette.

"Sports can be instrumental in young people's lives, and having athletes to admire can inspire them to confidently follow their own path," said Verchele Roberts, vice president of brand management at UScellular. "We are in awe of these athletes every day – not only by their in-game performances, but by how they carry themselves outside of competition. Our 'Life in US Mode' NIL program is about amplifying their unique voices and understanding the need to be intentional about creating the time and space for the important people in our lives."

Fans can get in on the action by following UScellular social media accounts or the athletes' Instagram, TikTok or YouTube accounts.

*Safeguarding Online Sporting Spaces: Examining Virtual Maltreatment, Abuse and Toxic Social Media Practices Experienced by Olympic Athletes – Loughborough University

