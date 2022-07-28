UScellular Launches New Lower-Cost Prepaid Plans

Prepaid plans are a great option especially now, when people are trying to make their dollar stretch farther Tweet this

"Prepaid plans are a great option especially now, when people are trying to make their dollar stretch farther," said Eric Jagher, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for UScellular. "With more plan options, hotspot access, and reduced unlimited data costs these new plans will be ideal for customers looking for a contract-free plan."

In addition to the new lower-cost prepaid plans, UScellular has also price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2023.

For more information about UScellular's prepaid offerings, please go to uscellular.com/prepaid.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com. Connect with UScellular on social media at facebook.com/uscellular, twitter.com/uscellular, instagram.com/uscellular, YouTube.com/uscellularcorp and linkedin.com/company/uscellular.

For more information, contact:

[email protected]

331-385-2215

SOURCE UScellular