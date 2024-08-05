UScellular leverages latest Ericsson router technology to elevate 5G infrastructure in rural America

Ericsson and UScellular are collaborating to enhance 5G transport infrastructure and reliable 5G networks in rural communities across the U.S.





Local economies will receive a boost by the enablement of modern digitalization services as part of mid-band deployment that started in 2023, continues in 2024 and beyond

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and UScellular (NYSE: USM) today announced an infrastructure upgrade, leveraging Ericsson's existing Router 6000 portfolio along with the newly announced Router 6671, aimed at closing the digital divide in rural America through bolstering 5G transport infrastructure and enhancing high-speed internet access.

This collaboration leverages Ericsson's advanced cell-site router technology to provide the necessary transport infrastructure for efficient utilization of mid-band spectrum for radio access network (RAN) deployment that both companies embarked on in 2023.

UScellular has recognized the critical need for robust transport infrastructure to effectively deploy 5G networks in rural areas. This alliance is designed to ensure reliable and secure backhaul, site deployment flexibility, optimized port speeds and density for traffic aggregation, and advanced synchronization for superior RAN performance. Router 6671 future-proofs the already significant installed base of Ericsson Router 6000 products deployed across the UScellular network footprint, marking significant progress in this initiative.

When the technology became available, UScellular became the first customer in the world to deploy Ericsson's newly announced Router 6671, showcased at MWC 2024. This positions UScellular as a key player in utilizing Ericsson's state-of-the-art equipment and expertise to build robust and reliable 5G networks.

"This collaboration is about more than just connectivity – it's about empowering communities while boosting local economies and enabling modern digital services," said Narothum Saxena, vice president of technology, strategy and architecture at UScellular. "From supporting Fixed Wireless Access solutions and enhancing mobility to improving access to essential services like online education and healthcare, together with Ericsson we are committed to transforming rural America's digital landscape."

The advancement and integration of cutting-edge 5G transport technology is critical for deploying mid-band spectrum, supported by Ericsson's best-in-class RAN transport site routers. Router 6000 provides the transport capacity necessary to fully harness the capabilities of the mid-band spectrum, alongside industry-leading RAN-near features like advanced synchronization while lowering the total cost of ownership with features such as Router 6000's ultra-low power consumption and *NESAS-certified security. These capabilities fuel more efficient and sustainable performance in rural and suburban areas within the UScellular footprint.

"While we make technology, connecting people, allowing them to accelerate their business is at the heart of our purpose," said Bill Chotiner, Vice President & Chief Technology Officer for Customer Unit Regional Customers, Ericsson North America. "By using our advanced Router 6671 alongside New Radio Time Division Duplexing (NR TDD) technology, UScellular is delivering unprecedented connectivity and broadband speeds in its markets. While this is a technological advancement, we're even more proud of what this means for the people and communities who are now enabled and empowered with expanded and enhanced connectivity. This continued collaboration is a bold step forward and part of bringing an even better 5G experience to more communities in America."

Ericsson's portfolio is already deployed in the UScellular network, showcasing the effectiveness of Centralized RAN in achieving peak spectral efficiency and capacity, while reducing overall network costs in population centers through consolidation of network resources to maximize utilization. UScellular now has the option to deploy the advanced capabilities of the new Router 6671, further enhancing synchronization and capacity to support robust 5G mid-band deployments.

Together, Ericsson and UScellular will be able to elevate internet speeds, capacity, and reliability for rural residents across the country, aligning with the standards set by 5G mid-band spectrum deployment. This helps fulfill the promise of important use cases like precision agriculture, smart farms, remote education, and telemedicine – making these even more accessible in rural America.

