UScellular Now Offering Everyone the Same Phone Deals

Company offering any phone, any brand for free for new and current customers

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular has listened to its customers and is helping ensure that staying connected does not need to be one of their worries during these difficult times. Beginning today, new and upgrade-eligible current customers can get any phone, any color, any size from any brand for free. Getting the smartphone of their choice has never been easier for customers to take advantage of UScellular's fast, reliable network and stay connected to the people and places that matter most to them.

"We value all of our customers, and we want to provide them the flexibility and choice they deserve," said Eric Jagher, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at UScellular. "This is our way of honoring the wishes of our current customers while welcoming new customers to the first-class experience they will have at UScellular."