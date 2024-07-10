UScellular Offers Preorders for the New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preorders are now open at UScellular for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, the newest line of Galaxy AI foldables. Customers can preorder online at uscellular.com or in UScellular retail stores.

Three important things to know:

UScellular is offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 for free for new and qualifying current customers on Unlimited Even Better plans 1 .

. The Galaxy Z Fold6 comes in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of storage while the Galaxy Z Flip6 is available in Blue, Silver Shadow, Yellow and Mint with 256GB and 512GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 will be available for preorder on July 10 and in stores on July 24 . Get double the storage when placing a preorder at UScellular for the new Galaxy Z Fold6 or Z Flip62.

Key features of the Galaxy Z Fold6:

See more and search more using Circle to Search with Google 3 on the large display of the Galaxy Z Fold6. Just circle content on your screen to research and learn faster than ever.

on the large display of the Galaxy Z Fold6. Just circle content on your screen to research and learn faster than ever. Editing photos is a breeze. See more detail so you can instantly fix imperfections, move and remove objects or enhance colors using AI smart tools like Generative Edit 4 .

. Open or closed, enjoy a slim yet sturdy design that's light on weight and heavy on convenience. The Galaxy Z Fold6 is an ultra-portable foldable that allows you to take big-screen productivity wherever you go.

Key features of the Galaxy Z Flip6:

The Galaxy Z Flip6 allows you to capture hands-free group photos from any angle using FlexCam 5 while automatically keeping everyone in frame at the same time. You can then switch to FlexMode, letting you easily control the camera with one hand for a smooth zoom control.

while automatically keeping everyone in frame at the same time. You can then switch to FlexMode, letting you easily control the camera with one hand for a smooth zoom control. When folded, the Galaxy Z Flip6 transforms into a compact square that easily fits into pockets, small bags and purses, making it highly portable.

Say "goodbye" to being lost in translation and "hello" to fluent conversations in up to 16 different languages using Interpreter6. While in FlexMode, the Galaxy Z Flip6 displays translations on both the FlexWindow and the main screen for flowing in-person conversations.



1 New line or eligible upgrade required. Requires smartphone purchase via 36-month installment contract, eligible postpaid service plan, and paperless billing. Paid via 36 monthly bill credits. Credit varies. Qualifying trade-in may be required. Taxes, fees and additional terms apply.

2 Offer valid 7/10 - 7/23, while supplies last, pre order and purchase a 512GB* Z Fold6 or Z Flip6 ("Qualifying Purchase") for the price of the 256GB model at participating carriers and retailers. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout. This offer is non transferrable and limited to 1 per Qualifying Purchase. If you return or cancel your purchase the discount will be lost. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

3 Requires internet connection; results may vary by uniqueness, clarity and framing of circled image and related factors.

4 Requires Samsung account login and internet connection. Editing with Generative Edit results in a resized photo up to 12MP.

5 Auto zoom length varies and is shorter than standard zoom length.

6 Requires Samsung account login and language preset (English and Spanish pre-installed; other languages require free download). Results may vary.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has donated more than $23 million in hotspots and service to help youth connect to reliable internet. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.

