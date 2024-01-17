UScellular Offers Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preorders are now open at UScellular for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, the first Galaxy AI Smartphone. Customers can preorder online at uscellular.com or in UScellular retail stores, and all devices will be available for purchase on Jan. 31.

Powered with Galaxy AI, the Galaxy S24 Series adapts to your passions and behaviors. Galaxy AI features available on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+ and S24 include:

Live Translate 1 – Real-time, seamless translation via voice or text.

– Real-time, seamless translation via voice or text. Circle to Search 2 with Google – No need to articulate what you're looking for. Get the info you want instantly just by circling the object on your phone screen to see helpful, high-quality search results.

– No need to articulate what you're looking for. Get the info you want instantly just by circling the object on your phone screen to see helpful, high-quality search results. Generative Edit – When a person or object needs to be slightly moved to be in the perfect position, AI lets you adjust the position of the subject and generates a perfectly blended background in its original spot.

Important things to know:

New and current upgrade-eligible customers can get the Galaxy S24 for free with no trade-in or the S24+ or Ultra for free with trade-in 3 .

. Anyone who preorders at UScellular can get double the storage for free 4 .

. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow. The Galaxy S24 and S24+ are available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow .

. UScellular is offering 50% off Galaxy Buds with the purchase of any Galaxy S24 device5.

For more information about the Galaxy S24 Series, go to https://www.samsung.com/us/shop/all-deals/cell-phone-deals/.

For more news and information from UScellular, go to https://newsroom.uscellular.com/.

1Live Translate requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Live Translate is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Calls must be made using the native Samsung dialer. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

2Results may vary depending on visual matches. Requires internet connection. Users may need to update Android to the latest version. Product functionality may be dependent on your app and device settings. Some functions may not be compatible with certain apps. Availability of the service varies by country and language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

3New line or eligible upgrade required. Requires smartphone purchase via 36-month installment contract, eligible postpaid service plan, and paperless billing. Paid via 36 monthly bill credits. Credit varies. Qualifying trade-in may be required. Taxes, fees and additional terms apply.

4Offer valid 1/17/2024 – 1/30/2024 or while supplies last. Purchase a Galaxy S24 256 GB, Galaxy S24+ 512 GB, or Galaxy S24 Ultra 512 GB*, ("Qualifying Purchase") for the price of the lower storage level. Discount automatically applied at checkout. The Gift is non-transferrable and limited to 1 per Qualifying Purchase. If you return or cancel your purchase, the discount will be lost. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

5Qualifying Buds include Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds2, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and Galaxy Buds FE. While supplies last. Requires purchase of any Samsung Galaxy S23, Z Flip5, Z Fold5, or S24 Devices. Limited time offer. Cannot be combined with any other accessory offer. Offer valid at company-owned UScellular retail stores.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2024. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.

For more information, contact

[email protected]

SOURCE UScellular