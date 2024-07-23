UScellular Partners With Alanis Morissette to Highlight Ironies of Modern Day Phone Usage

New partnership features video full of "Ironic" easter eggs and encourages people to take a phone break, plus fans have a chance to win tickets to see her perform live

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular is furthering its commitment to helping people build healthier relationships with technology by partnering with Grammy-winning artist and wholeness advocate Alanis Morissette. The new partnership aims to highlight the ironies of modern day phone usage in a thought-provoking and entertaining way to promote positive digital health.

UScellular knows that being constantly connected to phones but not connecting in real life is more than just ironic, it's a real problem. Referencing her song, "Ironic", UScellular and Alanis Morissette are helping redefine irony through the context of phone use in a true homage to her original single. Each scene in the new video release is peppered with both subtle and easy to spot easter eggs inspired by her original music video and lyrics.

"Defining healthy habits around digital use is so personal and nuanced. There is a fine line between how digital use can help us connect in some moments and disconnect us in others." said Alanis Morissette, Grammy-winning artist and wholeness advocate. "Together with UScellular, I'm helping support their focus on the importance of healthy digital habits, finding the balance and rediscovering genuine human connection. xoxo"

To get fans involved, UScellular and Alanis Morissette are encouraging people to take a break and put their phone in US Mode so they can reconnect with each other distraction free. Additionally, fans can enter for a chance to win a trip to see Alanis perform live on September 29 in Dana Point, California. Fans can visit UScellular.com/BuiltforUS for official rules* and to enter for their chance to win through August 31.

"We're excited to partner with Alanis Morissette, who not only knows the importance of healthier digital habits but also a thing or two about irony as we continue working to combat over-connection." said Eric Jagher, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at UScellular. "While our mission is to connect people to what matters most, we've seen the consequences of being constantly connected to our phones and are committed to providing solutions that encourage genuine connection over distraction. The only thing more ironic than smartphones making people feel disconnected, is a wireless company telling people to put their phones down."

With UScellular finding that nearly a third of people are wanting to take an intentional break from their phone*, US Mode helps users better utilize customizable native focus settings on their smartphones. US Mode allows users to set time limits on social media apps, disable non-human push notifications, eliminate red notification bubbles for apps and enable pre-set quiet times.

UScellular is continuing to lead the conversation around redefining healthy digital connection, launching its "Built For US" campaign in February 2023 and inspiring a reset moment with additional initiatives, programs and tools including:

A consumer call to action to participate and take a break from technology on Global Day of Unplugging this year with a $50,000 donation to Unplug Collaborative.

donation to Unplug Collaborative. The "Phones Down for 5 Challenge," an invitation for people to take a phone break in a way that works for them.

Introduced US Mode, an effort to help smartphone users reset their relationship with their technology by better utilizing customizable native focus settings on their smartphones.

In partnership with Screen Sanity developed the "Smarter Start Toolkit," a free, downloadable kit for families looking for guidance on building better digital habits.

For more information about UScellular's efforts, visit UScellular.com/BuiltforU s.

*No Purch Nec. Must be 18+ (19+ in NE). Ends 8/31/24. For eligibility/entry/prize details, see official rules at UScellular.com/officialrules. Void where prohibited.

**Between Nov. 28 and Dec. 6, 2023, a total of 1,000 online interviews were conducted among a nationally representative sample of U.S. consumers between 18-41 years old by Consumer Insights, in partnership with PureSpectrum.

