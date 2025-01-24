UScellular Ranks #1 For Wireless Network Quality in The North Central Region in Latest J.D. Power Study

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular is ranked #1 in the North Central Region according to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance StudySM—Volume 1. The North Central Region includes UScellular's 5G network in Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin and is the only region the company is eligible to receive this J.D. Power award.

UScellular J.D. Power January 2025

"We continue to invest in our network to bring the best experience to our customers who depend on their wireless devices to stay connected," says Mike Irizarry, executive vice president and chief technology officer at UScellular. "This award recognizes the high quality of our 5G network in Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin, and is a testament to the hard work of many people across the organization who work to build and maintain our network."

The 2025 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study—Volume 1 is based on responses from 27,528 wireless customers. Carrier performance is examined in six regions: Mid-Atlantic, North Central, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and West. In addition to evaluating the network quality experienced by customers with wireless phones, the study also measures the network performance of tablets and mobile broadband devices. The study was fielded from July through December 2024.

For more information about the U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/jd-power-wireless-network-quality-performance-study.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has donated more than $30 million in hotspots and service to help youth connect to reliable internet. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.

For more information, contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE UScellular