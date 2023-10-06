USCF Announces Launch of the USCF Aluminum Strategy Fund (Ticker: ALUM)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USCF today announced it has launched the USCF Aluminum Strategy Fund (ALUM). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond over the long term to the performance of the price of aluminum.

USCF Aluminum Strategy Fund (ALUM) Prospectus Available Here: https://secure.alpsinc.com/MarketingAPI/api/v1/Content/uscfinvestments/uscf-aluminum-strategy-fund-pro-20230929.pdf USCF Sustainable Battery Metals Strategy Fund (ZSB) Prospectus Available Here: https://secure.alpsinc.com/MarketingAPI/api/v1/Content/uscfinvestments/uscf-sustainable-battery-metals-strategy-fund-pro-20230104.pdf United States Copper Index Fund (CPER) Prospectus Available Here: https://secure.alpsinc.com/MarketingAPI/api/v1/Content/uscfinvestments/united-states-copper-index-fund-pro-20230428.pdf

"Trading in aluminum futures has grown dramatically over the last year. The CME reports nearly triple the number of open contracts and double the number of traders since last September," said John Love, President and CEO of USCF Investments. "USCF's products make it easy for investors to access commodity markets. We are thrilled to add ALUM to our product lineup."

Aluminum is a versatile metal used in many different products across different industries, and demand is expected to continue to increase, especially as nations electrify their economies. Last year, Cru International reported that aluminum demand was expected to increase 40% by 2030.

"ALUM expands the number of USCF funds that provide opportunities for investors to participate in the growing demand for materials that increasingly important to the global economy," added Love.

About USCF

USCF operates on the leading edge of exchange-traded product (ETP) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) innovation. The firm broke new ground with the launch of the first oil ETP, the United States Oil Fund, LP (USO), in 2006. Over the next decade, USCF designed and issued fifteen more ETPs and ETFS across commodity and equity asset classes. USCF Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of USCF, serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. USCF and its affiliates currently manage approximately $4 billion in assets from their headquarters in Walnut Creek, California.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

USCF is a registered trademark. All rights reserved.

John P. Love is a registered representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Commodity Fund Disclosures:

Commodity trading is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors. Investing in commodity interests subject each Fund to the risks of its related industry. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment. These risks could result in large fluctuations in the price of a particular Fund's respective shares. Funds that focus on a single sector generally experience greater volatility. For further discussion of these and additional risks associated with an investment in the Funds please read the respective Fund Prospectus before investing.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, please call 1-800-920-0259 or download the file from www.uscfinvestments.com.

ALUM is new and has no operating history.

Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses. An investment in the fund involves risk, including loss of principle. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is unaffiliated with USCF Advisers. Funds distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.

