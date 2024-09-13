USCF Taps Vincent Pandes and Mary Rhoades-Ligon to Drive and Support Growth

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USCF Investments ("USCF"), a leading innovator in exchange traded products offering exposure to commodities and alternative investments, is pleased to announce the addition of two new, talented team members. These additions come at a time of significant momentum for the company. USCF, which offers investors a more convenient way to access commodities exposure and alternatives exposure in their portfolios, continues to drive innovation in the fund industry.

"I am excited to welcome our new team members and expand the stellar lineup at USCF," says John Love, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We were selective in our search to find the right people for these positions. Our new colleagues represent the best in the business and will help USCF as we grow our business."

Vincent Pandes Joins Marketing and Distribution Team

In his role as National Sales Director, Vincent will help to facilitate the firm's distribution and business development efforts and educate financial intermediaries on all USCF's funds. Vince has over 25 years of institutional working knowledge in the asset management industry and is a seasoned business developer, focused on growth. Prior to joining USCF, Vince was a Managing Director at Silvercrest Asset Management Group where he led their new asset growth for the International Equity Team. Vince has a Business Administration degree from the University of San Diego.

Mary Rhoades-Ligon Joins Administration and Operations Team

Mary joined USCF as Office Operations Manager and focuses on building the company's internal support structure to allow for USCF's continued expansion. Mary brings over 25 years of management experience in supporting the accounting, legal and financial fields to USCF.

"Over the past decade we have focused on driving innovation within the ETF industry by structuring new products around the incredible role commodities investments play in the energy transition," says Katie Rooney, Chief Marketing Officer of USCF. "We are proud of our company's commitment to our investors to continue to provide leading edge products."

About USCF

USCF operates on the leading edge of exchange-traded product (ETP) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) innovation. The firm broke new ground with the launch of the first oil ETP, the United States Oil Fund, LP (USO), in 2006. Over the next decade, USCF designed and issued fifteen more ETPs and ETFs across commodity and equity asset classes. USCF and its affiliates currently manage over $3 billion in assets from their headquarters in Walnut Creek, California.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

USCF is a registered trademark. All rights reserved.

John Love and Katie Rooney are registered representatives of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Commodity Fund Disclosures:

Commodity trading is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors. Investing in commodity interests subject each Fund to the risks of its related industry. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment. These risks could result in large fluctuations in the price of a particular Fund's respective shares. Funds that focus on a single sector generally experience greater volatility. For further discussion of these and additional risks associated with an investment in the Funds please read the respective Fund Prospectus before investing.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, please call 1-800-920-0259 or download the file from www.uscfinvestments.com.

Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses. An investment in the fund involves risk, including loss of principle. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is unaffiliated with USCF Advisers. Funds distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.

