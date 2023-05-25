USCIB Joins Global Business Effort on EUCS Without Sovereignty Requirements

News provided by

United States Council for International Business

25 May, 2023, 11:39 ET

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Council for International Business (USCIB) has joined forces with businesses based in the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan to issue a statement urging swift and timely adoption of the "EU Cybersecurity Certification Scheme for Cloud Services (EUCS)" without sovereignty requirements. This effort was organized by AMCHAM EU.

Additionally, CCIA, a USCIB member, also issued a similar statement co-signed by the U.S. business community, including USCIB, and shared with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, in advance of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting taking place in Sweden this weekend.

USCIB recognizes its members' acute concerns that the EUCS unfairly undermines U.S. competitiveness in Europe.

According to USCIB, such restrictive sovereignty restrictions do not add value to cybersecurity of cloud services in the EU. For well over a year, many European and international associations, industry actors and Member States have continued to publicly express their concerns with the lack of progress and the ongoing examination of restrictive sovereignty requirements in the EUCS. In addition, several Member States have proposed alternative options to end the stalemate, such as a European evaluation mechanism based on trustworthiness for non-EU cloud providers. Discussion on these proposals could offer a robust alternative that would meet the desired high level of cybersecurity requirements, while keeping the market open to all cloud providers.

The CCIA letter states that the business groups have called for removing discriminatory ownership requirements that would prevent American cloud service providers from bidding on public sector and critical infrastructure cloud contracts across Europe.

Other industry concerns about the EUCS include its limited transparency and lack of stakeholder engagement, conflicting views of Member States and legal confusion and uncertainty caused by the interplay with other EU legislation.

Click here to read the AMCHAM EU letter.
Click here to read the CCIA letter to U.S. Government.

About USCIB

USCIB promotes open markets, competitiveness and innovation, sustainable development, and corporate responsibility, supported by international engagement and regulatory coherence. Its members include U.S.-based global companies and professional services firms from every sector of our economy, with operations in every region of the world. As the U.S. affiliate of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the International Organization of Employers (IOE) and Business at OECD (BIAC), USCIB provides business views to policy makers and regulatory authorities worldwide and works to facilitate international trade and investment. More at www.uscib.org.

SOURCE United States Council for International Business

Also from this source

USCIB Foundation Launches Campaign to Promote Vaccine Literacy, Workplace Wellbeing

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.