USCIB Releases Pride Month Statement, Supporting Equality and Inclusion

News provided by

United States Council for International Business

08 Jun, 2023, 16:40 ET

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Article 1 of the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights." The observation of Pride Month, which this June celebrates the contribution of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals to our communities and our societies, sits firmly in this human rights tradition. The United States Council for International Business (USCIB) is proud to take this occasion to underscore our commitment and that of our members to support LGBTQI+ equality and inclusion.

In this regard, we applaud the commitment of the U.S. government to support LGBTQI+ rights, including the efforts of U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield to integrate these rights into the work of the UN Security Council.

"We and our companies are committed to treating all individuals with dignity and respect and we call on the international community to fight for the human rights of LGBTQI+ people around the world," said USCIB Director, Corporate Responsibility and Labor Affairs Ewa Staworzynska. 

Sixty-four countries, nearly half of them in Africa, still have laws that criminalize homosexuality, and at least nine criminalize other forms of gender expression. USCIB will continue to work through our international affiliates to raise the voice of business in the ILO, OECD, and the United Nations to advocate for the rights of the LGBTQI+ community around the world.

About USCIB: USCIB promotes open markets, competitiveness and innovation, sustainable development, and corporate responsibility, supported by international engagement and regulatory coherence. Its members include U.S.-based global companies and professional services firms from every sector of our economy, with operations in every region of the world. As the U.S. affiliate of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the International Organization of Employers (IOE) and Business at OECD (BIAC), USCIB provides business views to policy makers and regulatory authorities worldwide and works to facilitate international trade and investment. More at www.uscib.org.

SOURCE United States Council for International Business

Also from this source

USCIB Joins Global Business Effort on EUCS Without Sovereignty Requirements

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.