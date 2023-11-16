USCIS Awards Civitas Aspen Fund I-956F Approval in Only Five Months

News provided by

CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP

16 Nov, 2023, 16:27 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group, a Dallas-based alternative investment manager offering niche opportunities in U.S. real estate, today announced that its Aspen project has received Form I-956F approval from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) – confirming that Civitas' policies and procedures are considered compliant by USCIS. An approved Form I-956F is a vital first step to the approval of each investor's I-526E petition.

Continue Reading
Terraces at Tree Farm
Terraces at Tree Farm

The Form I-956F, which was prepared and filed on behalf of Civitas by immigration advisors KLD LLP, was designed to prove to USCIS that the project is compliant with program requirements. The adjudication of the I-956F for the Aspen project in just five months is exciting news, as it becomes one of the fastest approved exemplars to date – a fact that bodes well for those investors looking to take advantage of rural offerings with the hope of speedy processing times.

The Aspen project is using EB-5 financing in the form of senior debt to build the Terraces at Tree Farm, a 72-unit multifamily development in Basalt, Colorado, just outside of the internationally recognized ski town of Aspen. It is being developed by Realty Capital Partners, the most active multifamily developer in Colorado's Roaring Fork Valley. This project recently began construction and is slated to have up to 44 EB-5 investors. Importantly, Terraces at Tree Farm is in a rural TEA (Targeted Employment Area), thereby qualifying for an investment of US$800,000.

"On behalf of our investors, Civitas is thrilled that our Form I-956F was approved so quickly," said Jeff Kiser, Director and Head of EB-5 Investor Relations for Civitas. "Many of our investors selected this project to take advantage of the expected faster processing for rural projects that was outlined in the Reform and Integrity Act (RIA). It's encouraging for us to see USCIS take the intention of the RIA and bear it out with actual, real-world results."

ABOUT CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP

Civitas Capital Group is a nimble alternative investment manager offering compelling, niche opportunities in U.S. real estate. Civitas exists to create opportunities that enrich our communities, investors, and employees alike. Driven by relentless creativity, Civitas digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss. Follow Civitas Capital Group on LinkedIn. Learn more at civitascapital.com.

SOURCE CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP

Also from this source

CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP AND THE SHELTER COMPANIES TOP OUT COLIVING MULTIFAMILY DEVELOPMENT IN MONTROSE

CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP AND THE SHELTER COMPANIES TOP OUT COLIVING MULTIFAMILY DEVELOPMENT IN MONTROSE

The trendsetting coliving multifamily project UNITi Montrose is topped out in Houston's Montrose district. The nine-story building developed by...
CIVITAS ANNOUNCES SENIOR LOAN CLOSE IN EMBASSY SUITES CHICAGO NAPERVILLE TRANSACTION

CIVITAS ANNOUNCES SENIOR LOAN CLOSE IN EMBASSY SUITES CHICAGO NAPERVILLE TRANSACTION

Civitas Capital Group, a Dallas-based alternative investment manager offering niche opportunities in U.S. real estate, today announced that it has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.