USCIS Awards Civitas Bishop Arts Project I-956F Approval

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group, a Dallas-based alternative investment manager offering niche opportunities in U.S. real estate, today announced that its Bishop Arts (Dallas, Texas) Mezzanine project has received Form I-956F approval from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) – confirming that Civitas' policies and procedures with respect to this project are considered compliant by USCIS. An approved Form I-956F is a vital first step to the approval of each investor's I-526E petition.

"Securing I-956F approval for a project we believe so firmly in is a momentous occasion." Post this Rendering of the Bishop Arts project that received I-956F approval.

The Form I-956F is designed to prove to USCIS that the project is compliant with program requirements. The adjudication of the I-956F for the Bishop Arts project is exciting news, as it offers those investors looking to take advantage of targeted employment area ("TEA") offerings an opportunity to invest right away.

The approval covers the ongoing construction of a 169-bedroom suite multifamily development in the Bishop Arts District, approximately a 10-minute drive from downtown Dallas, Texas. The project has been under construction since 2022.

The Bishop Arts District is one of Dallas's most walkable urban environments, and it is easily accessible by trolley, bicycle lanes, and other public transit. The Project will provide quality housing in this popular location to post-college renters with furnished units and included utilities provide further ease of living. Common amenities include a clubhouse, an outdoor turf area, grilling area, a fitness facility, a podcast studio, a co-working space, and wellness/personal workspace on each floor.

Civitas Capital Group has experience managing more than 35 assets in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

"Securing I-956F approval for a project we believe so firmly in is a momentous occasion," said Jeff Kiser, Director and Head of EB-5 Investor Relations at Civitas. "Civitas' core purpose is to create opportunities that enrich, and this includes enriching the city we call home. It's one reason that seeing construction already underway in our own community fills us with immense pride."

ABOUT CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP

Civitas Capital Group is a nimble alternative investment manager offering compelling, niche opportunities in U.S. real estate. Civitas exists to create opportunities that enrich our communities, investors, and employees alike. Driven by relentless creativity, Civitas digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss. Follow Civitas Capital Group on LinkedIn. Learn more at civitascapital.com.

SOURCE Civitas Capital Group