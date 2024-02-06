USCIS Awards Civitas Bishop Arts Project I-956F Approval

News provided by

Civitas Capital Group

06 Feb, 2024, 09:40 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group, a Dallas-based alternative investment manager offering niche opportunities in U.S. real estate, today announced that its Bishop Arts (Dallas, Texas) Mezzanine project has received Form I-956F approval from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) – confirming that Civitas' policies and procedures with respect to this project are considered compliant by USCIS. An approved Form I-956F is a vital first step to the approval of each investor's I-526E petition.

Continue Reading
Rendering of the Bishop Arts project that received I-956F approval.
Rendering of the Bishop Arts project that received I-956F approval.

The Form I-956F is designed to prove to USCIS that the project is compliant with program requirements. The adjudication of the I-956F for the Bishop Arts project is exciting news, as it offers those investors looking to take advantage of targeted employment area ("TEA") offerings an opportunity to invest right away.

The approval covers the ongoing construction of a 169-bedroom suite multifamily development in the Bishop Arts District, approximately a 10-minute drive from downtown Dallas, Texas. The project has been under construction since 2022.

The Bishop Arts District is one of Dallas's most walkable urban environments, and it is easily accessible by trolley, bicycle lanes, and other public transit. The Project will provide quality housing in this popular location to post-college renters with furnished units and included utilities provide further ease of living. Common amenities include a clubhouse, an outdoor turf area, grilling area, a fitness facility, a podcast studio, a co-working space, and wellness/personal workspace on each floor.

Civitas Capital Group has experience managing more than 35 assets in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

"Securing I-956F approval for a project we believe so firmly in is a momentous occasion," said Jeff Kiser, Director and Head of EB-5 Investor Relations at Civitas. "Civitas' core purpose is to create opportunities that enrich, and this includes enriching the city we call home. It's one reason that seeing construction already underway in our own community fills us with immense pride."

ABOUT CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP

Civitas Capital Group is a nimble alternative investment manager offering compelling, niche opportunities in U.S. real estate. Civitas exists to create opportunities that enrich our communities, investors, and employees alike. Driven by relentless creativity, Civitas digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss. Follow Civitas Capital Group on LinkedIn. Learn more at civitascapital.com.

SOURCE Civitas Capital Group

Also from this source

CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP PROVIDES MEZZ LOAN IN REFINANCING OF KIMPTON OVERLAND HOTEL ATLANTA AIRPORT

CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP PROVIDES MEZZ LOAN IN REFINANCING OF KIMPTON OVERLAND HOTEL ATLANTA AIRPORT

Civitas Capital Group, a Dallas-based alternative investment manager offering niche opportunities in U.S. real estate, today announced it has...
CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP PROMOTES RYAN MONTEIRO TO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR

CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP PROMOTES RYAN MONTEIRO TO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR

Civitas Capital Group, a Dallas-based alternative investment manager offering niche opportunities in U.S. real estate, today announced that Ryan...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.