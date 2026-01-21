USCIS Awards Civitas Investor High-Unemployment Area (HUA) I-526E Petition Approval for San Diego Multifamily Project

CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group, a leading EB-5 regional center operator and trusted real estate capital partner, today announced that an Indian investor in its North Park project in San Diego, California, has received Form I-526E approval from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

This is the first I-526E petition approval for the project, which is designated as a high-unemployment area (HUA) and therefore not eligible for priority processing. Civitas is thrilled to note that although HUA I-526E petition approvals often take 18 to 24 months to process, the San Diego project EB-5 investor's I-526E petition was approved in less than nine months.

"We are thrilled for the investors in this project," says Jeff Kiser, Director and Head of EB-5 Investor Relations for Civitas. "This was an equity offering that presented a distinctive opportunity for investors, and we are ecstatic to receive notice of our EB-5 investor's USCIS approval, which came shortly after the project's I-956F approval from USCIS." Kiser noted that all EB-5 investor positions for the project have been filled.

"We are very excited about the double bottom-line approach of this project," says Jorge Adler, Director of Investments for Civitas and the lead on the project. "The development will provide 76 units, including eight rent-restricted units, to a highly supply-constrained market and is projected to create over 220 jobs that will benefit both the local community and our EB-5 investors."

The project is in the Balboa Park submarket of San Diego, showcasing a unique blend of historic character, diverse shops, renowned restaurants, vibrant nightlife, museums, and cultural landmarks such as the San Diego Zoo. The neighborhood also provides excellent access to downtown and many of San Diego's key employment centers, making it one of the city's most desirable places to live.

