USD 1.18 Billion Growth in Industrial Fiber Laser Market from 2020 to 2025 | Segmentation by Application (Cutting, Marking, and Welding)| Technavio

The report on the industrial fiber laser market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is driven by the rapid growth of high-precision machining.

The Industrial Fiber Laser Market is segmented by Application (Cutting, Marking, and Welding) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

This Industrial Fiber Laser Market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Industrial Fiber Laser Market Covers the Following Areas:

Industrial Fiber Laser Market Sizing

Industrial Fiber Laser Market Forecast

Industrial Fiber Laser Market Analysis

Industrial Fiber Laser Market Vendors

Industrial Fiber Laser Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for industrial fiber lasers in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Mentioned

Amonics Ltd.

Coherent Inc.

FANUC Corp.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corp.

Jenoptik AG

Mitsubishi Corp.

MKS Instruments Inc.

NKT AS

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Industrial Fiber Laser Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.32 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amonics Ltd., Coherent Inc., FANUC Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Mitsubishi Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., NKT AS, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Cutting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Marking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Welding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio