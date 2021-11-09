USD 1.18 Billion Growth in Industrial Fiber Laser Market from 2020 to 2025 | Segmentation by Application (Cutting, Marking, and Welding)| Technavio

Nov 09, 2021, 20:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial fiber laser market size is expected to increase by USD 1.18 billion from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.61%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.
The report on the industrial fiber laser market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is driven by the rapid growth of high-precision machining.
The Industrial Fiber Laser Market is segmented by Application (Cutting, Marking, and Welding) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
This Industrial Fiber Laser Market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Industrial Fiber Laser Market Covers the Following Areas:
Industrial Fiber Laser Market Sizing
Industrial Fiber Laser Market Forecast
Industrial Fiber Laser Market Analysis
Industrial Fiber Laser Market Vendors
Industrial Fiber Laser Market Segmentation
Regional Analysis
This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for industrial fiber lasers in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Mentioned
- Amonics Ltd.
- Coherent Inc.
- FANUC Corp.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- IPG Photonics Corp.
- Jenoptik AG
- Mitsubishi Corp.
- MKS Instruments Inc.
- NKT AS
- TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
|
Industrial Fiber Laser Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.18 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.32
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 55%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amonics Ltd., Coherent Inc., FANUC Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Mitsubishi Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., NKT AS, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Cutting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Marking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Welding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amonics Ltd.
- Coherent Inc.
- FANUC Corp.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- IPG Photonics Corp.
- Jenoptik AG
- Mitsubishi Corp.
- MKS Instruments Inc.
- NKT AS
- TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
