USD 1.67 Bn growth in Left Atrial Appendage Closure Market | Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Append Medical, and AtriCure Inc. among others | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing incidences of atrial fibrillation and growing product approvals fueling the market growth, will drive the growth of the left atrial appendage closure market. However, the shortage of skilled surgeons to perform LAA closure procedures might hamper the market growth.

The potential long-term cost-effectiveness associated with the use of LAA closure devices will provide significant growth opportunities. On the other hand, the high acceptance of warfarin and dabigatran will challenge growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Append Medical, AtriCure Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardia Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., Occlutech International AB, and SentreHEART Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the left atrial appendage closure market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into epicardial LAA closure devices and endocardial LAA closure devices.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW.

The market generated maximum revenue in the epicardial LAA closure devices segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 40% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for the left atrial appendage closure market in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Related Reports:

Global Cardiovascular Catheters Market - Global cardiovascular catheters market is segmented by Product (Cardiovascular therapeutic catheters and Cardiovascular diagnostic catheters) and Geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Cardiology Electrodes Market - Global cardiology electrodes market is segmented by product (resting ECG electrodes, short-term monitoring ECG electrodes, long-term monitoring ECG electrodes, stress test ECG electrodes, and neonatal ECG electrodes) and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.67 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 14.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Append Medical, AtriCure Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardia Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., Occlutech International AB, and SentreHEART Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/



SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

