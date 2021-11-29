USD 1.76 bn Growth in Urethane Adhesives Market | Growing Demand from Building and Construction Industry to Drive Growth | Technavio

Factors such as growing demand from the building and construction industry, growing demand from the flexible packaging industry, and availability of varied grades of urethane adhesives will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the volatile raw material price will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Urethane Adhesives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technology

Solvent-based



100% Solids



Dispersion



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

View Our Free Sample to find out about the contribution of each segment of the market

Urethane adhesives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the urethane adhesives market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Arkema SA, Avery Dennison Corp., Dow Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, and Wacker Chemie AG.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Urethane adhesives Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. We also offer competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. Based on our research, APAC is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, with a market growth share of 30%. China is the key country for the urethane adhesives market in the region. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Growing demand from the flexible packaging industry will drive the urethane adhesives market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Urethane adhesives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will support urethane adhesives market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the urethane adhesives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecast on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the urethane adhesives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of urethane adhesives market vendors

Related Reports:

Footwear Adhesives Market: The footwear adhesives market has been segmented by type (water-based, solvent-based, radiation cured, and hot melts) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The footwear adhesives market has been segmented by type (water-based, solvent-based, radiation cured, and hot melts) and geography (APAC, , , , and MEA). Emulsion Adhesives Market: The emulsion adhesives market has been segmented by type (acrylic polymer, PVA, VAE, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Urethane Adhesives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.94 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and Switzerland Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Arkema SA, Avery Dennison Corp., Dow Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, and Wacker Chemie AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Free Sample Now for additional highlights on the urethane adhesives market

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio