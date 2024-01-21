USD 1.78 billion Expected in Robotic Palletizer Market between 2022 and 2027, Analyzing Growth in the food and beverage Segment- 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic palletizer market is to grow by USD 1.78 billion between 2023 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 6.71%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market share growth of the food and beverage industry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The food and beverage industry is a key driver of the global robotic palletizers market due to the high daily output of packaged goods. With the challenges of manual labor in handling and packaging, companies are increasingly automating processes. Various robotic technologies, including SCARA and articulated robots, are being deployed to enhance efficiency and reduce product damage in the production processes.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Palletizer Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Palletizer Market 2023-2027

  • End-user 
    • Food And Beverage Industry
    • Ecommerce And Logistics Industry
    • Healthcare Industry
    • Retail Industry
    • Others
  • Type 
    • Articulated Robots
    • Collaborative Robots
  • Geography 
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • Middle East And Africa

To help businesses improve their market position, the robotic palletizer market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market. Some of these companies include ABB Ltd., ABC Packaging Machine Corp, Armstrong, Concetti S.p.a, DENSO Corp., Duravant LLC, FANUC Corp., Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KRONES AG, KUKA AG, MMCI Automation, Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd, Premier Tech Digital Ltd., Schneider Packaging Equipment Co Inc, Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC, Staubli International AG, Universal Robots AS, and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

ABB Ltd. - The company offers high-speed robotic palletizers such as IRB 460 with shorter cycle times, high precision movements, faster, easier programming, low cost of ownership, and increased productivity.

The report also covers the following areas:

The automation of material handling operations to reduce labor requirements is a key factor driving market growth. This trend is particularly evident in industries and commercial applications, where Robotics Technology is employed for material handling tasks like palletizing, packaging, and end-of-line packaging. Unlike human labor, robots do not tire or lose efficiency when repeating tasks, making them ideal for Automated Palletizing and Warehouse Automation. These systems often integrate with Conveyor Systems, Robotic Arms, Grippers and End Effectors, and Collaborative Robots (Cobots), reflecting the industry's shift towards Industry 4.0 and advanced Packaging Solutions.

The rise in the adoption of the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is a major trend in the market. However, the high cost of deploying and maintaining automation systems is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic palletizer market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the robotic palletizer market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the robotic palletizer market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic palletizer market companies

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

