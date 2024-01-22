USD 1.82 billion growth in Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market between 2022 and 2027 , Growing aging population to Boost Growth - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Accu Chart Plus Health Care Systems, ARxIUM Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., and Capsa Healthcare LLC, are among the top market players!

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic pill dispensing systems market size is set to grow by USD 1.82 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 8.72%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The report is segmented by Type, Application, and Geography. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market is propelled by the growing aging population globally, necessitating advanced healthcare technologies. The elderly often struggle with complex medication schedules, leading to errors and health complications. Automatic pill dispensers address this by providing a convenient, error-free solution, particularly beneficial for patients with reduced function. Equipped with alarms for timely medication reminders, these systems contribute to patient safety, medication adherence, and efficient chronic disease management in the context of evolving healthcare technology and elderly care needs.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market 2023-2027

What are the segments the market is analyzed on?

Type

Standalone Pill Dispenser



Portable Pill Dispenser

Application

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Home Healthcare

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The standalone pill dispenser segment dominates the Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market, experiencing substantial growth during the forecast period. Primarily acquired by hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics, these secure Smart Pill Dispensers organize medication inventory and enhance client access. The standalone segment's rapid growth is fueled by the increasing patient influx in healthcare facilities, particularly in emerging countries like India. This trend boosts the global automatic pill dispensing systems market, enabling healthcare professionals to dedicate more time to patient consultation and monitoring amidst the growing demand for personalized medicine and healthcare technology innovations.

What are some of the major companies in the market during the forecast period?

Some of the major companies in the automatic pill dispensing systems market include Accu Chart Plus Health Care Systems, ARxIUM Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Capsa Healthcare LLC, Hero Health Inc., Innovation Associates, JVM Co Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corp., Medminder Systems Inc., MedReady Inc, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., NewIcon Oy, Omnicell Inc., Oracle Corp., PharmAdva LLC, PharmRight Corp., PHARMRX PTY LTD, ScriptPro LLC, and YUYAMA Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing use of automatic pill dispensers at home is an emerging market trend driving the growth, whereas, the inherent challenges with automation dispensing systems hampers market growth during the forecast period, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

What are some of the Key Highlights in the Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market during the forecast period (2023-2027)?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic pill dispensing systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automatic pill dispensing systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automatic pill dispensing systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic pill dispensing systems market vendors

