USD 10.58 billion growth expected in K-12 Education Market in Thailand between 2023 and 2028, Analysing Growth in the Primary Education Segment - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The rising awareness of primary education drives growth - Education Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 education market in Thailand is set to grow by USD 10.58 billion from 2023 to 2028 progressing at a CAGR of 12.18% during the forecast period. Substantial growth is anticipated in the primary education segment. Serving as the fundamental level for students, primary education is pivotal in establishing the groundwork for future academic success, emphasizing basic literacy, numeracy, and character development. The Thailand government's commitment to universal primary education promotes inclusivity and educational equity, further contributing to the growth of this segment. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about scenarios with a historical period (2018-2022) and forecast period (2024-2028). Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled K-12 Education Market in Thailand 2024-2028

The growth is driven by increasing awareness of primary education, which is boosted due to the rising disposable incomes, and enhanced affordability among parents. Intensifying competition in the sector has prompted attention from parents, educational institutions, and the government. This has led to the establishment of new schools, with governments allocating budgets to ensure quality services in pre-primary, primary, and high schools. The adoption of advanced technology further contributes to heightened awareness among parents and governments, fostering positive growth prospects for the K-12 education market in Thailand.

"The rise in the adoption of advanced technologies in educational products is an emerging trend fueling the growth, while the high costs involved in setting up schools hampers growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The analysis includes Class Type, Type, and Geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in the adoption of advanced technologies into educational products, the emergence of transitional education, and the evolution of learning methodologies as some of the prime reasons driving the growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the industry by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters

The K-12 education market in Thailand covers the following areas:

Innovative Educational Technology, a Key Driver

The Thailand K-12 education market is dynamic, featuring a diverse landscape with public, private, and international schools. It is characterized by essential components such as curriculum development, teacher training, student assessment, and innovative educational technology. The sector addresses early childhood, primary, and secondary education, as well as vocational, special, and language education. Critical aspects include infrastructure, policy frameworks, funding initiatives, and research efforts. Emphasis is placed on standardized testing, assessments, parental engagement, and maintaining safe school environments. Additionally, the industry fosters educational partnerships, complies with legislation, manages teacher-student ratios, and underscores the importance of school safety.

