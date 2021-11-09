USD 11.85 Bn growth in Valves Market | APAC to Occupy 36% Market Share | Technavio

The report on the valves market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The valves market covers the following areas:

Valves Market Sizing

Valves Market Forecast

Valves Market Analysis

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by developments in water and wastewater industry. This study identifies the growth in nuclear power generation in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the valves market growth during the next few years.

The valves market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. By end-user, the market witnessed maximum demand for valves from the chemicals and oil and gas industry. The market growth in the oil and gas industry segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC will offer maximum growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 36% of the global market share.

This report presents a detailed picture of the valves market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

Alfa Laval AB

Avcon Controls Pvt Ltd.

AVK Holding AS

Crane Co.

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corp.

Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd.

IMI Plc

Schlumberger Ltd.

The Weir Group Plc

Valves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.75 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, Avcon Controls Pvt Ltd., AVK Holding AS, Crane Co., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., IMI Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., and The Weir Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

