USD 11.9 billion Growth in Cranes Market Size with 60% Growth contribution from APAC| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Market Segmentation Highlights

The cranes market report is segmented by Product (mobile cranes, fixed cranes, and marine and port cranes), Application (construction, industrial, and utilities), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and South America).

Revenue-generating segment highlights: The cranes market share growth in the mobile crane segment will be significant during the forecast period. The mobile crane segment of the global cranes market includes all-terrain cranes, crawler cranes, and city cranes, among others. The increasing investments in the development of megacities are a major driver of this segment.

Download Sample Report for segment-based market share contribution and regional opportunities

Vendor Landscape

The crane market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The cranes market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ABUS Kransysteme GmbH: The company offers a range of overhead travelling cranes, jib cranes, lightweight mobile gantry, and HB-systems. Some of the major offerings of the company under this product category include the Single girder overhead travelling crane, Single girder crane EHB-X, Pillar jib crane VS, and ABUS LPK mobile gantry.

Columbus McKinnon Corp.: The company offers a range of overhead bridge crane systems, jib cranes, enclosed track systems, and crane components. The complete crane kits are marketed under the Yale and Shaw-Box brands. The heavy-duty jib cranes are marketed under the Abell-Howe brand, while the enclosed track systems and lightweight jibs are marketed under the LodeRail name.

Eilbeck Cranes: The company offers a range of overhead cranes, jib cranes, and related accessories. Some of the major offerings of the company under this product category include the VS Pillar Jib Crane, VS Pillar Jib Crane, ABUS ELK Single Girder Overhead Travelling Cranes, and ABUS HB Light Crane System.

GH Cranes & Components: The company offers a range of overhead cranes, gantry cranes, jib cranes, and crane kits. Some of the major offerings of the company under this product category include the Single Girder Bridge Crane, Semi-Gantry Crane, Column Jib Crane, and Wall Jib Crane.

Gorbel Inc.: This segment offers a range of workstation cranes, jib cranes, and gantry cranes. Some of the major offerings of the company under this product category include the Gorbel Work Station Cranes, Gorbel I-beam Jib Cranes, and Fixed and Adjustable Height Steel Gantry Cranes.

Henan Mine Crane Co. Ltd.: The company offers container cranes, casting cranes, overhead cranes, and gantry cranes such as Double Girder Gantry Crane and Single Girder Overhead Crane.

More Vendors Covered in the Report are:

Kito Corp.



Konecranes Plc



Mazzella Companies



Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Cranes Co. Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Cranes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5.61% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 11.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.65 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABUS Kransysteme GmbH, Columbus McKinnon Corp., Eilbeck Cranes, GH Cranes & Components, Gorbel Inc., Henan Mine Crane Co. Ltd., Kito Corp., Konecranes Plc, Mazzella Companies, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Cranes Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Mobile cranes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Mobile cranes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Mobile cranes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Fixed cranes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Fixed cranes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Fixed cranes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Marine and port cranes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Marine and port cranes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Marine and port cranes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Construction

7.2 Industrial

7.3 Utilities

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Konecranes Plc

11.4 Liebherr International AG

11.5 PALFINGER AG

11.6 SANY Group Co. Ltd.

11.7 Tadano Ltd.

11.8 Terex Corp.

11.9 The Manitowoc Co. Inc.

11.10 Xugong Group Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

11.11 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

11.12 ZPMC Europe

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

