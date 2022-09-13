DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovalis and Investment House closed their ninth transaction globally and the first US transaction of 2022 on behalf of the Global Wakala Trust Program. The Program is actively managed by Inovalis since 2019 with nearly USD 120M under management. Investment House is the sole distributor of the Shariah-compliant Program in Qatar.

This latest transaction comprises a real estate portfolio of high-quality assets focused on community centres in affluent neighbourhoods with long leases in various locations in the US.

USD 120M being deployed under the Wakala Program by Inovalis in partnership with Investment House

The first asset is in Phoenix Arizona ideally situated along Peoria Avenue, a major east/west highway that connects Central Phoenix to Surprise. Over recent years, the area has become a highly sought-after submarket for retailers.

The second asset is in Carmel, Indianapolis most affluent suburb and is located within Hamilton County, one of the top ten most affluent counties in the US. Carmel's Meridian Street Corridor is home to the second largest concentration of office workers in the State of Indiana.

The third asset is in Palm city Florida and consists of four exceptionally well positioned buildings at a busy intersection which dominates the trade area marketplace. Florida is one of the largest export states in the U.S. and is a major gateway for merchandise trade.

"After successfully investing in European Real Estate markets through the Global Wakala Trust Program, we have extended our offering to US assets. The portfolio was acquired at a price which can generate attractive returns for our investors and as such we continue to position Investment House as the preferred Shariah-compliant investment solution provider in Qatar. Our geographical footprint expansion and our pursuit of attractive risk adjusted returns will continue throughout the year,'' Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Suwaidi, Chairman and Managing Director of Investment House."

"Inovalis international footprint offers deal-making capabilities to our Middle Eastern institutional partners at a global scale while maintaining strong local know how through teams, operations, experience, and expertise in each country we invest in," said, Khalil HANKACH, Managing Director of Inovalis.

About Investment House

Established in 2001, Investment House (www.invhouse.com) is a regulated investment company operating under the umbrella of Qatar Central Bank. Investment House offers Investment Banking, Asset Management and Wealth Management services and products designed for individuals and institutional investors.

About Inovalis Group

Inovalis S.A. is a French Alternative Investment fund manager (www.inovalis.com), authorized by the French Securities and Markets Authority (AMF) under AIFM laws. Inovalis S.A. and its subsidiaries (Advenis S.A., Advenis REIM) invest in and manage Real Estate Investment Trusts such as Inovalis REIT, open ended funds (SCPI) with stable real estate focus such as Eurovalys (for Germany) and Elialys (Southern Europe), Private Thematic Funds raised with Inovalis partners to invest in defined real estate strategies and direct Co-investments on specific assets.

