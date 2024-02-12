USD 125.40 billion growth in Energy Drinks Market between 2022 and 2027 | A hectic lifestyle and a need for instant energy to boost growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

News provided by

Technavio

12 Feb, 2024, 17:40 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energy Drinks Market size is expected to increase by USD 125.40 billion between 2022 and 2027, with a CAGR of 8%. The burgeoning market growth is propelled by the demand stemming from fast-paced lifestyles and the necessity for instant energy. Evolving work patterns, globalization, and other factors have intensified consumers' schedules, leaving them with more tasks than time. To remain competitive, individuals must exert extra effort. Energy drinks, packed with invigorating components like ginseng and caffeine, aid in maintaining mental acuity and physical vigor. Caffeine, a prominent ingredient, enhances overall efficiency by heightening alertness and activity levels. Predominantly, consumers aged 18 to 34 exhibit consistent consumption patterns. Red Bull, the market leader, commands a sizable 32% share. With caffeine concentrations typically ranging from 80 to 150 milligrams per serving, energy drinks hold significant sway in the beverage sector. Consequently, the market is poised for substantial growth driven by the exigencies of contemporary lifestyles and the immediate need for vitality. find the sample report here.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy Drinks Market 2023-2027
Report Coverage

Details

Page number

165

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%

Growth 2023-2027

USD 40.04 billion

Structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

7.54

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing contribution

APAC at 36%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

The growth analysis report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape and information about 15 market companies, including:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Britvic plc
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Decathlon SA
  • DyDo Group Holdings Inc.
  • Hype Energy
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
  • Monster Beverage Corp.
  • National Beverage Corp.
  • Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Red Bull GmbH

Technavio provides the Analysis Report 2023-2027 along with the historical data! Buy the full report here.

Below, find a few suggestions:

Sports and Energy Drinks Market: The size is projected to increase by USD 68.29 billion, and the size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% between 2022 and 2027.

Caffeine-based Drinks Market: The caffeine-based drinks share is expected to increase by USD 194.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55%.

The energy drinks is dynamic, with consumer preferences constantly evolving. Brand competition is fierce, driving innovation and product development. Key ingredients like caffeine, taurine, and B vitamins are common, catering to varying tastes and needs. Strategies focus on targeting specific demographics, leveraging social media and sponsorships. However, health concerns regarding excessive consumption persist, leading to regulatory scrutiny. Distribution channels span from convenience stores to online platforms, reflecting global penetration. Maintaining compliance with diverse regulatory landscapes is crucial for expansion and brand sustainability. Innovation remains pivotal, with companies striving to introduce healthier formulations while meeting consumer demands for energy-boosting beverages.

About Technavio:

Technavio is a trusted source for industry news and insights that help businesses stay ahead in today's competitive landscape. With a team of experienced analysts and researchers, we continuously scrutinize and evaluate the dynamic landscape of markets across the globe. Our comprehensive coverage, meticulous research methodologies, and pragmatic industry expertise have earned US the trust and reliance of a vast clientele, including over 100 esteemed Fortune 500 organizations.

